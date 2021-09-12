Ram Vilas Paswan's Death Anniversary: Emotional Chirag Says, "Proud To Be His Son"

On the first death anniversary of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, his son and MP Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that he is proud to be his son. An event was organized at their Patna-situated home to mark the anniversary, which was attended by Ministers, and several political leaders, including Union Minister, and brother of Ram Vilas Paswan, Pashupati Paras.

Remembering his father, Chirag Paswan during the event said, "It is not because I am his son, so I am praising him. For last years, he has done a lot for society especially for the Dalits and the backward class, he deserves respect." The MP, pointed out that he wants to get a statue of his father built, "The upcoming generation will get inspiration from that to do something for the wellbeing of the society."

Deputy CM pays a visit, CM absent

While Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Renu Devi paid a visit to give tribute to the late Union Minister, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave it a miss. Speaking about the same, Chirag said, "I really wanted the CM of the state to be here along with his family but he sent a condolence message."

आज पटना श्रीकृष्णापुरी आवास पर आयोजित लोजपा के संस्थापक 'पद्म भूषण' स्व. रामविलास पासवान जी की बरसी कार्यक्रम में बिहार की उप मुख्यमंत्री श्रीमती रेणु देवी जी स्व. रामविलास पासवान जी को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंची। pic.twitter.com/VQuAqP9Hhz — Lok Janshakti Party (@LJP4India) September 12, 2021

Chirag had personally invited the top leaders of the country, and the state irrespective of the party they backed. Of those invited included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also invited Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Leaders pay tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan on death anniversary

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned an emotional letter. In the letter that was shared by Chirag Paswan on Twitter, PM Modi described Ram Vilas Paswan as the champion of the poor and Dalits. The Prime Minister also asserted that Indian politics has suffered due to the demise of the veteran politician last year.

"The youth who want to see and understand politics or who want to serve the nation via politics must take lessons from the life of Ram Vilas Paswan. Even after reaching the top, he was always available and cordial with his fellow party workers. He believed in dialogue and cordiality. This is the reason he had such good relations with political leaders across the board," PM Modi added in his letter.

लोकजनशक्ति पार्टी के संस्थापक, पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री, गरीबों-वंचितों की सशक्त आवाज, समतामूलक समाज निर्माण के लिए आजीवन संघर्षरत पद्म भूषण स्व. रामविलास पासवान जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) September 12, 2021

Last year on October 8, Ram Vilas Paswan passed away following an illness at the age of 74.