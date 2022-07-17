Raman Singh Claims 'Maharashtra Like Situation Soon In Chhattisgarh' As TS Deo Resigns

After Chhattisgarh Minister and Congress leader TS Singh Deo resigned from the Panchayat and Rural development department, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Raman Singh said that soon the political situation in the state will turn similar to what happened in Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI over TS Singh Deo's resignation from the Panchayat and Rural development department, the former Chhatisgarh said, "A senior minister (TS Deo) of a government has no authority to work in his department, nor can he give money in PM Aawas Yojana. This is the situation of many ministers in Chhattisgarh. Somebody has given resignation with courage while the rest are angry as there is a lot of resentment in their minds."

टीएस सिंहदेव जी के इस्तीफे से यह बात साफ हो गई है कि मुख्यमंत्री और मंत्रियों के बीच भारी मतभेद हैं।



भूपेश सरकार में मंत्रियों के पास कोई अधिकार नहीं है, अभी तो एक ने इस्तीफा दिया है, सब मंत्रियों-विधायकों के मन में भी भारी आक्रोश है, देखना बड़ा विस्फोट होगा। pic.twitter.com/Lo5dBOz0N9 — Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) July 16, 2022

The BJP leader said that soon the political situation in Chhattisgarh will develop much like what happened in Maharashtra where the MVA government was brought down by the rebel leaders. "One day there will be such an explosion like the situation which happened in Maharashtra, the (MVA) government came to a standstill as the MLAs rebelled."

'Ministers have no authority in Bhupesh Baghel's govt': Raman Singh

Singh slammed CM Bhupesh Baghle over TS Deo's resignation and said that ministers have no authority in Baghel's government. Taking to his Twitter, Raman Singh said, "With the resignation of TS Singhdev Ji, it has become clear that there are huge differences between the Chief Minister and the ministers. Ministers have no authority in Bhupesh's government, now one has resigned, and there is a lot of resentment in the minds of all the ministers and MLAs, it will be a big explosion to see."

TS Deo resigns

TS Singh Deo on July 16 resigned from the Panchayat and Rural development department, one of the five portfolios held by him in the CM Bhupesh Baghel cabinet. In a letter to CM Bhupesh Baghel, Deo said that he is sad that no houses were built for eight lakh people in the state under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana as funds were not disbursed. He also expressed his sadness over Mukhyamantri Samagra Gram Vikas Yojana.

TS Singh Deo decided to disassociate from the Panchayat and Rural Development Ministry on Friday night. "After considering it thoroughly today, I am sending my resignation to the Chief Minister," he had told PTI.

Notably, Deo who represents the Ambikapur assembly constituency in the Surguja region is known as the political rival of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the state Congress.

