Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's announcement of ₹50 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the farmers killed in the Lakhimpur violence has not gone down well with BJP. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Baghel said, "The entire country is shocked at the heartwrenching incident in Lakhimpur where farmers and a journalist were mowed down. The farmers are agitated. The entire country stands in solidarity with the bereaved families". Later in the day, he met the bereaved families at Lakhimpur with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Vadra, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and KC Venugopal.

Taking to Twitter, his predecessor and BJP national vice president Raman Singh pointed out that the Congress government had not given any compensation to more than 500 farmers who committed suicide in Chhattisgarh. He questioned, "Bhupesh Baghel Ji, why do you have such hatred towards the farmers of Chhattisgarh"? Thereafter, the former CM called upon the state government to provide Rs.50 lakh each to the families of farmers in Chhattisgarh who have committed suicide.

The Lakhimpur violence

As per the FIR lodged by the UP police on Monday, farmers and labourers were peacefully protesting against Ajay Misra and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya at the playground of the Maharaja Agrasen Inter College on October 3 by showing black flags. The complainant Jagjit Singh mentioned that three vehicles ferrying Ashish Misra and 15-20 unknown persons drove towards the event venue in Banbirpur village at high speed at around 3 pm. He also claimed that Misra was sitting on the left seat of his Mahindra Thar vehicle, fired at protesters and proceeded ahead by mowing down farmers.

Alleging that two farmers succumbed to bullet injuries, the complainant added that Ashish Misra's three cars turned turtle due to high speed which left many passersby injured. After this, he reportedly opened fire again and fled the spot. Lamenting that no action was taken against the Union MoS Home for allegedly threatening farmers, the FIR claimed that this was a "pre-planned conspiracy" by Ajay Misra and his son. However, Ajay Misra and his son have flatly denied these charges claiming that they were not present at the site.