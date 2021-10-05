As the tussle between Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo for the CM's post continues, former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh weighed in on the current political crisis. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday, the BJP national vice president claimed that governance in the state had been severely impacted owing to the rift in the Congress party. The infighting has been attributed to the Chhattisgarh Health Minister's insistence that he should be made the CM as per the rotational formula.

Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh remarked, "The situation in Chhattisgarh gives the sense that the CM is not doing any work. The administration is paralysed and there is no interest in doing work. Their national leadership comprising Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should decide when the race for the chair will end. The 2.5-2.5years formula is being talked about and at times, 40-50 MLAs go to Delhi. These MLAs go to Delhi despite orders from the top that they should not come."

"Nobody is willing to meet them even as they are camping in Delhi for the last 4-5 days. Baghel wants to put pressure on his high command by sending the MLAs," he added. Moreover, Singh opined that the situation in Chhattisgarh was "more explosive" in comparison to Punjab. This was a reference to the longstanding rift between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Amarinder Singh which ultimately led to the latter stepping down as the CM in a humiliating manner.

Congress infighting in Chhattisgarh

In the last 5 years of the Raman Singh-led government, Bhupesh Baghel functioned as the Congress state president while Deo was the Leader of Opposition. Thereafter, Congress swept the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly election by winning 68 out of 90 seats while BJP was reduced to a mere 15 seats. However, the party faced a tough ask in selecting the Chief Minister as 4 contenders for the top post- Baghel, Deo, Charandas Mahant and Tamradhwaj Sahu. At this juncture, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi reportedly proposed a formula via which Baghel would become the CM and Deo would take over two and a half years later.

The dissent in the Deo camp has been brewing ever since Baghel refused to abide by this purported agreement even as the two-and-a-half-year deadline elapsed. In late August, the CM invited the Congress' top brass' displeasure after he brought over 40 MLAs with him to Delhi to demonstrate his support. On September 24, Deo publicly acknowledged the existence of a rotational CM formula and refused to rule out a change in guard.