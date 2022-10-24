Ramanagara Or Channapatna? Kumaraswamy Clears Air On Seat He'll Contest For In 2023 Polls

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader HD Kumaraswamy announced that he will only contest the upcoming state assembly election from the Channapatna seat.

Speaking to reporters, HD Kumaraswamy said that, unlike the last assembly election, this time he will only contest from one seat-- Channapatna. Earlier, the former CM fought the Karnataka assembly 2018 election from two constituencies-- Ramanagara and Channapatna.

"In 2018, I contested from two constituencies because of the party workers in Channapatna. They were fed up for the last 20 years and requested me to contest from Channapatna so I accepted the offer," Kumaraswamy told reporters. "Ramanagara assembly constituency moulded me into a leader and gave me recognition. Ramanagara and Channapatna are like my eyes. The entire district of Ramanagara is responsible for my growth," he added.

'Will not give opportunity to other parties to mock me': HD Kumaraswamy

The JDS leader further took a dig at the leaders from national parties and said, "Leaders from other national parties don't know from which constituency they should contest." Calling JDS a "regional party", he said that he won't give any opportunity to other countries to mock him.

"I have told my party workers and followers that I'm not a touring talkies (theatre). I'm the leader of a regional party in the state and will not give an opportunity to other parties to mock me," Kumaraswamy said.

JDS to go solo in Karnataka Assembly election 2023

Recently, Kumaraswamy said that his party will not have a poll alliance with any party for the 2023 assembly election in Karnataka and that he would announce the first list of candidates for 123-126 seats on November 1, PTI reported. He also expressed confidence about JDS independently forming the government in Karnataka by winning a minimum of 123 out of the total 224 assembly seats in the upcoming assembly election, PTI reported.