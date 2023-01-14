'Ramayana Has Diamonds & Garbage': RJD's Shivanand Tiwari Stokes Row After Chandrashekhar

Amid the massive controversy over Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar's statement on Ramcharitmanas, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National Vice-President Shivanand Tiwari on Saturday, January 14, in an exclusive interview to Republic Media Network said that there is a lot of kooda karkat (garbage) in Ramayana along with diamonds and pearls.

"I agree in this way that it (Ramayana) has diamonds and pearls as well as garbage... If you say that Ramayana only spreads hatred, then I personally do not agree with that opinion," RJD National Vice President Shivanand Tiwari said.

Chandrashekhar had recently claimed that "Ramcharitmanas creates enmity in society." The statement came while he was addressing the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University. Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan was also present at the event.

'What was the need to say this in the event?': Shivanand Tiwari questions Chandrashekhar

Shivanand Tiwari added that soon after Chandrashekhar made the statement, he called him and asked “what was the need to say this in a convocation ceremony?”

Questioning the statement, the RJD leader questioned, “Have you ever thought about Ram? How did the leader even think that it was the decision of the whole party? Did we ever discuss this in a meeting? I have no idea about this and the party leader has no right to give such a statement from the party’s side. Who are you to say this?”

“The party is suffering because of this, who gave him this right to take such a major decision?,” Tiwari said.

When asked whether Sudhakar and Chandrashekhar should face legal action, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari responded, "I would not say anything on this, our party will convene a meeting and then a decision would be made definite in this regard."

RJD leader makes anti-Hindu remark

Chandrashekhar in his controversial statement said that “Manusmriti and Ramcharitmanas are books that spread hatred in society as it prevents Dalits-backwards and women in society from getting education.”

Notably, Ramcharitmanas is an epic poem written and composed by 16th-century poet Tulsidas. The word 'Ramcharitmanas' literally means "Lake of the deeds of Rama".

Chandrashekhar confronted by Republic

When questioned by Republic TV, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said, "I have not made any comment on the entire Ramcharitmanas Granth. I meant there are some pieces in the Granth that are spreading hatred as it prevents around 90 to 95% of people from lower castes deprived of education. Whether it is Ramcharitmanas, Manusmriti or Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar, there should be no mention of caste and it needs to be deleted."

However, this is not the first time the RJD minister had made an anti-Hindu remark. Last week, an RJD leader Jagada Nand Singh sparked a heated debate by making a disparaging comment about the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. He referred to Ram Janmabhoomi as the "land of hatred," and declared that Lord Ram will now be confined to the "four walls" of the temple.

Image: Republic World