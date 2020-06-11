'Ramachandra Guha's Definition Of Intellectualism Is Breaking India': BJP's BL Santhosh

National General Secretary of BJP, BL Santhosh has slammed "self-proclaimed" historian Ramachandra Guha for drawing a comparison between Gujarat and Bengal and terming the former as culturally backward while the latter as culturally advanced. Santhosh taking a dig at "sportswriter turned historian" Guha, said that his "definition of intellectualism is breaking India", adding that "Gujaratis are happy while the Bengalis are angry about him".

Sports writer turned historian ( self proclaimed ) @Ram_Guha terms Gujaratis as non intellectuals & Bengalis as intellectuals . Everyone knows that his definition of intellectualism is breaking India . Now Gujaratis are happy & Bengalis are angry about him . — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) June 11, 2020

READ | 'Gujarat Is Great, Bengal Is Great': CM Vijay Rupani Slams Guha's Jibe On State's Culture

READ | Paresh Rawal Slams 'gutless' Ramachandra Guha For His Gujarat Vs Bengal Comparison

Rupani's reply: 'India is united'

Besides Santhosh, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was the first to slam the historian for his divisive tweet. Rupani said it was earlier the British that divided India and ruled, but now it is "a group of elites" who is doing that, adding that Gujarat and Bengal both are great as India is united. To add a word of appreciation to his home state, he said the foundation of Gujarat is strong while their aspirations are high.

Earlier it was the British who tried to divide and rule. Now it is a group of elites who want to divide Indians.



Indians won’t fall for such tricks.



Gujarat is great, Bengal is great...India is united.



Our cultural foundations are strong, our economic aspirations are high. https://t.co/9mCuqCt7d1 — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) June 11, 2020

Rupani and Santhosh's retaliation was in response to Guha's tweet which explicitly called Gujarat a culturally backward state while being economically forward and vice versa for Bengal. Guha quoted Philip Spratt's writing in 1939.

"Gujarat, though economically advanced, is culturally a backward province... . Bengal in contrast is economically backward but culturally advanced".

Philip Spratt, writing in 1939. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) June 11, 2020

READ | 'In Josh, Must Not Forget Hosh': Ladakh MP Namgyal To Fellow 'young' MP Rahul Gandhi

READ | 'Yes, China Occupied 37,244 Sqkm In 1962 Under Congress': Ladakh MP Shames Rahul Gandhi

Who is Philip Spratt?

Interestingly, Philip Spratt whom Guha has quoted was a British writer and intellectual who was initially a communist sent by the British arm of the Communist International (Comintern) which promoted world communism. Spratt was known to be a close aide of M.N. Roy and the two are the founding members of Communist Party of India.

Spratt later renounced Communism after observing the political developments in Russia and Western Europe at the time and was said to be one of the lone voices against the leftist policies of Nehru and the Indian government.