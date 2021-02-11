Ramdas Athawale Asks Maha CM To Apologise For Insulting Guv By Denying Use Of State Plane

On Thursday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale lambasted the Maharashtra government for not allowing Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to travel by state aircraft to Uttarakhand. Speaking to the media, the RPI(A) chief asserted that it was the Governor's right to use the state government's plane. Terming this incident as an "insult" to Koshyari, he demanded that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray should apologise for the same.

Reacting on the incident earlier, former CM Devendra Fadnavis contended that he had never seen such an egoistic government in the state until now. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut claimed that it was not proper for the Governor to avail the state government's aircraft for a "personal programme" outside Maharashtra. Moreover, he sought a probe against the officer for not apprising Koshyari that he didn't have permission to board the aforesaid plane.

राज्य सरकार का यह रवैया बहुत गलत है। राज्यपाल को सरकारी विमान का उपयोग करने का अधिकार है। यह राज्यपाल का अपमान है। CM को इसके लिए माफी मांगनी चाहिए। सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे के महाराष्ट्र के गवर्नर को सरकारी हेलीकॉप्टर से देहरादून जाने की अनुमति नहीं देने पर केंद्रीय मंत्री रामदास अठावले pic.twitter.com/lWwjtaRNBt — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 11, 2021

Read: 'Hail Noises Of Anarchy From Overseas': JP Nadda Slams MVA Over Probe Into Celebs' Tweets

Governor forced to deboard plane

The Maharashtra Governor is scheduled to preside over the valedictory function of the122nd Induction Training Programme of IAS officers at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie, Uttarakhand at 10 am on Friday. On February 2 itself, the Governor's Secretariat had written to the state government authorities seeking permission for the use of the state aircraft. At 10 am earlier in the day, Koshyari reached the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 10 am ahead of his scheduled departure to Dehradun. However, he was informed about the denial of permission to use the state aircraft only after he boarded the plane. Thereafter, the Governor left for Dehradun on a commercial aircraft leaving Mumbai at 12.15 pm.

Read: Congress Announces Desire To Become No.1 Party In Maharashtra By 2024 Amid Unease In MVA

Frosty relationship

The relationship between the MVA and Koshyari hit a rough patch from November 23, 2019, when Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the CM despite doubts over BJP having a majority in the state Assembly. Another tussle ensued in the months to come as the Governor refused to act on the state Cabinet's decision of nominating CM Uddhav Thackeray to the Legislative Council. It was only after Thackeray's conversation with PM Modi that Koshyari wrote to the Election Commission of India requesting the election for the vacant 9 MLC seats to be held soon. Finally, the Shiv Sena supremo were elected unopposed to the Legislative Council on May 14, 2020, thus averting a constitutional crisis.

Another major controversy arose during the COVID-19 period when the Governor wrote to Thackeray seeking all places of worship to be thrown open to the public. In a letter dated October 13, 2020, he stated, "It is ironic that while on one hand, the State government has permitted the opening of bars, restaurants and beaches, on the other hand, our Gods and Goddesses have been condemned to stay in the lockdown. You have been a strong votary of Hindutva and publicly espoused your devotion for Lord Rama by visiting Ayodhya after taking charge as the Chief Minister. I wonder if you are receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening of the places of worships time and again or have you suddenly turned 'secular' yourself, the term you hated?"

In response, Thackeray made it clear that his Hindutva did not need a certificate from Koshyari and maintained his stance on keeping the religious places closed. Shiv Sena also cried foul when the Governer met actor Kangana Ranaut at the Raj Bhavan amid her public tiff with the party. Currently, the state government and Koshyari are at loggerheads as the latter has still not given assent for the nomination of 12 members including Eknath Khadse and Urmila Matondkar to the Legislative Council.

Read: Maharashtra Governor Issues Statement After Use Of State Plane Denied; Fadnavis Slams MVA