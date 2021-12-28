Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday backed Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil's statement of imposing President's Rule in the state. This comes amid the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government's tussle with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari over the election of Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly.

Patil had asserted that the MVA "insulted" Koshiyari by overlooking his decision not to conduct the speaker elections. Moreover, he further avered that the same can lead to President's Rule in the state.

'BJP - Shiv Sena should come together again'

Athawale has opined that President's Rule should be imposed in Maharashtra. However, he added that for that the incumbent "must go". Making a huge statement, he suggested that the BJP and the Shiv Sena should come together again. Athawale made these remarks during his address in Pune on Monday.

In a similar statement on Monday, Ramdas Athawale also stated that the two parties can reunite again if the BJP agrees to give Shiv Sena the post of Maharashtra chief minister for a full five-year term. Moreover, he also opined that reuniting the two former allies was not a big deal. In a big statement, he added that he would request the BJP to consider his plan, reported PTI

"My proposal is that a thought should be given to the possibility of BJP and Shiv Sena coming together by (BJP) offering CM position to the latter (Shiv Sena). BJP and Shiv Sena coming together is not a big deal. Even Sainiks feel the two parties must come together," said Athawale

'MVA 'insulted' Guv BS Koshyari, it can incite President's rule': Maharashtra BJP chief

Slamming the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government, Maharashtra BJP chief and MLA Chandrakant Patil asserted that the three-party government had "insulted" Koshiyari by overlooking his decision not to conduct the speaker elections. He also alleged that the MVA changed the rules of the election of the speaker.

"The MVA government first changed the rules to elect the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Then it said it had sent two letters to the governor seeking his approval for the election of the new Speaker. Even saying it is an insult to the governor and of the Constitution as well. It could lead to the imposition of the President’s rule in the state," said Patil.

“Everybody is asking the crucial question of election schedule for local governing bodies in the state. Exam papers are getting leaked, MSRTC employees’ strike is on (for two months now), there is no clear communication on the reopening of schools. One can do a PhD over the chaotic functioning of this government,” he added.