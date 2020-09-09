Ramdas Athawale Backs Kangana, Questions BMC's 'rush To Demolish' Actor's Office

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale criticised the Maharashtra government after Kangana Ranaut's office building in downtown Mumbai was partially demolished by city officials for alleged 'illegal construction'.

"I feel that it is a big injustice that is being done intentionally to Kangana Ranaut. We support her. The BMC's ation was not correct," Athawale told Republic TV.

He questioned BMC as to why it didn't serve a timely notice to Kangana after her arrival in the city and said the Shiv Sena is needlessly troubling her even as she has got relief from the Bombay High Court. The Minister claimed that there are 52,000 structures with alleged irregularities and only 10% have been acted upon.

"Why didn't the BMC act on them yet? If Kangana's office was illegal, what was the rush to demolish it?" he asked.

BMC demolishes part of Kangana Ranaut's office

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises, bringing in heavy mechanized equipment. They also partially demolished parts of the building before Ranaut's lawyer moved the HC seeking interim relief from the demolition process. He also highlighted that the court had prevented any demolition till September 30 due to COVID-19.

In response, Bombay High Court stayed the 'demolition order' for now as Ranaut returned to Mumbai. The High Court has asked the civic body to file a reply to the actor's petition and will hear the matter tomorrow. Meanwhile, Ranaut landed in Mumbai facing protests from Karni Sena & RPI- in support of her while Shiv Sena protesting against her remarks on Mumbai and the Maharashtra government.

Reacting to the demolition, Ranaut issued her first statement saying, "Uddhav Thackeray, do you think you have taken revenge by colluding with film mafia and demolishing my house? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will break. This is the wheel of time, it never remains constant."

Kangana Vs Raut

A war-of-words broke out between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban' while slamming Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his 'open threat'. Raut in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece had slammed Kangana for her ‘treachery’ after she criticized the police force, despite living in the city and working in the film industry in Mumbai. She was later given Y+ security by the Centre after the Himachal Pradesh government requested the same after Kangana's father filed a plea.

