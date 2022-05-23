Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, on May 23, backed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's demand for a population control law. Speaking to ANI, the Minister said that there is an urgent need to bring in a Bill on the matter. He also noted that the matter of population control is not a matter of religion and his party supports the government in decisions like Uniform Civil Code and even population control law.

"There should be a law for population control and we agree with 'Hum do Hamare do'. Such a law needs to be implemented and that is why we agree with his (Raj Thackeray) statement and I also want the population control law," Union Minister Ramdas Athawale told ANI.

He added, "I think Muslim society should not have any objection to it. The population control bill is urgently needed because it is not a matter of religion. We can understand that there are different religions but there should be one law for all and I think Uniform Civil Code should be considered. My party is with the government, so my party will support a common civil code and population control law."

Raj Thackeray urges PM Modi to bring population control law

MNS head Raj Thackeray, on May 22, had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring an Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and law on population control in the country. Addressing a massive rally in Pune, Thackeray said, "I request the Prime Minister to bring Uniform Civil Code at the earliest, also bring a law on population control and change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinaga. Do it at once and all the dispute will end."

Raj Thackeray also explained that he cancelled his Ayodhya visit realising that it was a 'trap' set by his opponents. He said, "I wanted to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi and the place where karsevaks were killed. Some people don't understand emotions in politics. If I decided to go there, thousands of MNS workers and Hindus from Maharashtra would have followed me there. If something would have happened, you would have retaliated, cases would have been filed against you and you would have been thrown into jail."

Image: ANI, PTI