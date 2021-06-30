Ramdas Athawale Backs Sena-BJP Alliance; Proposes Uddhav-Fadnavis 'rotational CM' Formula

Weighing in on the current political situation in Maharashtra, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale proposed that Shiv Sena should again form an alliance with BJP. This comes days after Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik proposed rapprochement with the saffron party. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the RPI(A) president opined that the Sena needs to change its stance amid the growing unease in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. He proposed that Uddhav Thackeray can remain the Chief Minister for another year after which BJP's Devendra Fadnavis can take over for the last two and a half years of the government. Thereafter, he predicted that the MVA government will not last for many days.

शिवसेना को वापस BJP के साथ आना चाहिए। उद्धव ठाकरे एक साल और मुख्यमंत्री पद पर बने रहे। उसके बाद ढाई साल देवेंद्र फडणवीस को मुख्यमंत्री बनाया जा सकता है। शिवसेना को अपने विचार को बदलने की ज़रूरत है। मुझे लगता है कि कुछ दिनों के बाद यह सरकार गिर जाएगी: केंद्रीय मंत्री रामदास अठावले pic.twitter.com/i68v0GIoy9 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 30, 2021

Disenchantment in MVA

Despite winning a comfortable majority of its own in the 2019 Assembly election, NDA could not form the government over Shiv Sena's demand for the rotational CM post. Subsequently, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the CM of Maharashtra backed by new allies NCP and Congress on November 28, 2019. However, unease within the alliance has come to the fore on multiple occasions with the Sonia Gandhi-led party openly asserting that it wants to go solo in the next Assembly polls.

On June 20, Republic TV accessed an explosive letter written by Sarnaik to the Maharashtra CM dated June 9. At present, he is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Tops Grup case and the National Spot Exchange Limited money laundering case. Quoting unnamed MLAs, he claimed that the Sena legislators cannot get their work done despite having Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister.

Batting for Shiv Sena rejoining NDA, the Ovala-Majiwada MLA wrote, "Congress is adopting the stance of going solo. On the other hand, NCP is poaching leaders and workers of Shiv Sena instead of other parties. I also want to bring to your notice that some Ministers and officers have joined hands with the ruling party at the Centre without your knowledge to ensure that the central investigative agencies do not go after them".

However, Sena MP Sanjay Raut asserted that the MVA government will complete its full tenure. Maintaining that Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are committed to running the Maharashtra government for 5 years, Raut exuded confidence in the failure of all attempts to destabilise the coalition. On the other hand, Fadnavis dubbed this as Shiv Sena's "internal matter" and contended that people will support BJP as it has been functioning very well as an opposition party. He exuded confidence in BJP winning a majority in the next Maharashtra Assembly polls.