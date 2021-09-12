Ramdas Athawale Bats For Caste-based Census; Says 'it's Up To PM Modi To Decide'

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Sunday batted for a caste-based census to determine the population of various communities. However, he said that the final decision will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Personally, I would favour a caste-based census. But it is up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decide,” Athawale said. On his visit to Chennai, the Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief also stressed the Centre's 10 per cent reservation for EWS (Economically Weaker Section) will not affect the present reservation system.

Why there is a demand for caste-based census?

Since Independence, every census in India has shared data on Schedules Castes and Schedules Tribes, but there are no details about other castes. Due to the non-collection of caste-wise data, there is no actual information regarding the population of Other Backward Communities (OBCs) and others.

Last month, several politicians, including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) met PM Narendra Modi to demand a caste-wise census. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav also supported the caste-based census and said that late BJP leader Arun Jaitley had given written assurance about it.

The Centre had earlier refused to agree to demand. In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had said, "The Government of India has decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste-wise populations other than SCs and STs in the census."

Athawale on EWS and DMK's win

Athawale justified the BJP-led government's 10 per cent quota for EWS and indicated that it would not affect those who are enjoying the reservation. He further said that there are demands across the country to raise the ceiling of the reservation quota.

“For instance, Tamil Nadu has the highest proportion of reservation at 69% ensuring quota for various sections. There are many sections across the country who demand enhanced reservation,” the minister noted.

On asked about DMK's victory in Tamil Nadu, Athawale said that people's mandate has to be accepted. "But during the next, assembly polls, AIADMK-BJP will be voted to power," the Union Minister said while requesting Chief Minister MK Stalin to protect the Dalit community from atrocities.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image: PTI)