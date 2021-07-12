Ramdas Athawale Bats For Caste-based Census To Figure Out Community Wise Population

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas on Sunday pitched for a caste-based census in the country, which will help the need avail social, economic, and academic benefits. Stressing on the need to raise the reservation cap so that socially and economically backward people can avail its benefits, Ramdas Athawale said that though the amount of reservation should not exceed 50 per cent as per rules, "there is a need to increase the quota for social justice".

There is a need for caste-based census to figure out the community-wise population... This will also help avail social, economic & academic benefits to the needy: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (11.07) pic.twitter.com/EjUSA9SiFF — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

Informing that in regard to the caste-wise census, a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken place, Athawale pointed out that the intent behind introducing reservation was to empower people socially and economically. He said that those people, who are well-off, are availing it the most. There is a need to stop such a trend," the Minister added.

This statement by Athawale comes after Uttar Pradesh Law Commission has put forward a proposal for the UP Population Control Bill.

The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission has put forward a proposal for the UP population control bill. The bill is being called the ‘UP Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) bill, 2021’ for population control in the state. Aditya Nath Mittal, Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chairman spoke to ANI about this population control bill in the Yogi Adityanath-led state of UP, saying that couples who follow the 2-child policy would receive perks from the government.

Speaking to ANI about the UP population control bill, Aditya Nath Mittal said, “State Law Commission has given a proposal for population control and welfare. We have proposed that any couple that follows the two-child policy will be given all government benefits. They will be able to avail all government welfare schemes. If somebody doesn’t follow this policy, they won’t be eligible for such schemes. The ration card will be restricted to four units. They will not to able to apply for government jobs and if they are already government employees, then they won’t get a promotion.” He added, “If a person voluntarily keeps the number of his family members limited, they will be eligible for government schemes. We are planning to present the Bill to the government by the second week of August.”

Reportedly, government employees that follow the bill’s two-child policy in the Yogi Adityanath-led state will be eligible for incentives from the government like two additional increments during their entire service period, subsidised purchase of house or plot, rebate on utility charges and 3% increase in Employee Provident Fund (EPF) under the National Pension Scheme. The bill would also be promoting vasectomy and sterilisation. As for people with just a single child, they will get four additional increments, and free healthcare and education for their child till the age of 20. Non-government employees who follow the two-child policy will be eligible to receive rebates on water and electricity bills, house tax and home loans. The bill’s draft has been uploaded to the Commission’s website and people can send in their suggestions till Monday, July 19, 2021.

