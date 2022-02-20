Ramdas Athawale Claims KCR's Impact Is Limited To Telangana; 'will Not Affect NDA Govt'

After Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday took a jibe at the Telangana CM, stating that he is limited to his state and his attempt to unite the Opposition will have no impact on the Central Government.

While speaking to the media, Athawale said, "The way (West Bengal CM) Mamata Banerjee came to Mumbai and met (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, similarly, Chandrashekhar also got aroused. He is trying to form a third front but he is limited to Telangana. It is good that they are meeting. If they want, they can form a third front but it is not going to have any negative impact on us. NDA under PM Modi's leadership doing good work. We have given justice to the people of India. Be it a third front or fourth, it does not matter to us."

When asked about the Assembly elections in five states, Athawale stated, "In all five states, BJP and NDA will come to power. Meanwhile, people have the right to form their fronts. We will come to power in 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well."

Telangana & Maharashtra CMs call for 'big change' in India

Earlier in the day, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, stressing on the need for a 'big change' in the country. The TRS leader stated that there was a need to build an 'inclusive India' and vowed to work together with Maharashtra with Shivaji's inspiration.

"We have decided to work together, in some days we will meet in Hyderabad to discuss the forward plan. We have to maintain our friendship with Maharastra. The discussion happened on the current political scenario in-country as well. A big change is required in the country now. We both agreed on this," said KCR.

KCR further alleged that Central agencies were being misused by the Centre. "The central government should change their policy, they'll suffer if they don't. The country has seen many such things. We've done an elaborate discussion on improving and expediting developmental issues and bringing structural and policy changes in the country. We've agreed on all the issues."

