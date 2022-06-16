Ramdas Athawale Claims Sharad Pawar Refused To Contest Presidential Poll Fearing Defeat

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said it's inappropriate for opposition parties to discuss Sharad Pawar's name (as a presidential candidate) despite his decision to not contest the Presidential elections and claimed that Pawar chose not to enter the fray as he knew about his defeat in the polls. Athawale also urged the political parties to select the top constitutional person on the basis of a consensus.

"It is not good to discuss Sharad Pawar's name despite his decision not to contest presidential elections. Sharad Pawar is a big leader. He (Sharad Pawar) himself knows that he will be defeated in these polls. So, it is not right for opposition parties to discuss his name," Ramdas Athawale, MoS, Social Justice and Empowerment, told ANI.

Opposition leaders convene meeting to decide on candidate for Presidential election

Several opposition party leaders congregated on June 15 in the national capital at the Constitution Club to discuss a probable candidate for the upcoming Presidential election on July 18. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar's name was unanimously suggested by the participants at the meeting. However, he declined the offer.

The Congress participated in the meeting along with 16 other political parties including TMC, NCP, CPI, CPI(M), CPIML, RSP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, National Conference, PDP, JD(S), DMK, RLD, IUML and JMM. Notably, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and TRS's K Chandrasekhar Rao didn't attend or send their representative to the meeting.

Meanwhile, the BJP has authorised party president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to deliberate with NDA, UPA and other constituents for consensus on the candidate for the post of President.

India presidential election

The Election Commission announced that the election for the top constitutional post will be held on July 18 and the counting will take place on July 21. The final date for filing the nominations will be on June 29 and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 30. A total of 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to decide on the successor to incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind. BJP with its present strength in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state assemblies is in a comfortable position to elect its candidate.

The tenure of incumbent President Ramnath Kovind ends on July 24.

(Image: PTI/@rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter)