Ramdas Athawale: Congress Should Ask For 1.5 Years Of CM Post In Maharashtra

The President of the Republican Party of India and an ally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ramdas Athawale on Friday said that Congress should also opt for the Chief Minister position along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena. He also mentioned that if the Congress party does not take the CM post it will affect their image in the state. Almost a month after the polls, Maharashtra's unlikely alliance Sena-Congress-NCP team to form the next government while the state rankles under President's rule. The final announcement is awaited on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Athawale said, "The government will be formed by the Congress-NCP and Sena in Maharashtra. They are working on a formula where Sena will have the CM post for 2.5 years . The next 2.5 years, NCP will have the post. For five years, the deputy CM will be from Congress. So, if without Congress they cannot form the government then Congress should also get the CM post."

"My suggestion is that if you are forming a government then Congress must also be given at least 1.5 years to two years of CM post. So to fairly distribute the five years, the Shiv Sena due to a large number of seats should have two years of CM post and the Congress and NCP should have 1.5 years each. If the congress won't take up the CM post it will affect their image," he added.

'Suggested a 3:2 government to BJP'

Further, Athawale spoke about the ongoing deadlock in Maharashtra. He said, "The deadlock for Maharashtra government formation is so evidently seen. One month has come to an end and there is no government formed. This has happened the first time in the history of Maharashtra. A government was always formed in a week's time but due to the deadlock, it has been postponed."

"I had earlier proposed that there should be two years CM from the Shiv Sena and three years from the BJP to which only a few Shiv Sena leaders showed interest and BJP was not interested in the idea," he added.

Sources on Friday have reported that Sena's senior leaders Arvind Sawant and Subhash Desai are being considered as frontrunners for Maharashtra CM. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is not keen on taking up the post. The main challenge Uddhav Thackeray will be facing is to get approvals from Eknath Shinde and Sanjay Raut for either Subhash Desai or Arvind Sawant, as per sources.

