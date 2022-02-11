Ramdas Athawale 'corrects' Shashi Tharoor's English: 'One Is Bound To Make Mistakes'

In a rare instance, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was on the receiving end of an 'English lesson' on Thursday. Commenting on Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply to the Union Budget debate, Dr. Tharoor took a jibe at RPI chief Ramdas Athawale claiming that his 'stunned expression' said it all. In his tweet, Tharoor claimed that even Athawale could not believe Sitharaman's claims about the economy & her Budget.

Tharoor gets corrected by Athawale

However, Athawale pointed out that Tharoor had misspelled 'Budget' as 'Bydget' and 'reply' as 'rely', commenting that 'one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements'. Tharoor is quite well-known for his fluent English and the use of new English words in his speeches and tweets. Admitting his 'goof-up', Tharoor said, 'Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English!'.

Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements.



It’s not “Bydget” but BUDGET.



Also, not rely but “reply”!



Well, we understand! — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) February 10, 2022

On Thursday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to Opposition MPs' questions on Union Budget 2022. During the Session, Sitharaman slammed the Congress party for questioning what the BJP was doing for the farmers and reminded them of how they had compromised their interests through the 2013 Bali Accord. She also dubbed UPA's second term as India's 'Andhkaal' (darkness) stating that it was filled with corruption and inflation.

"Double-digit inflation during the ten years of UPA, particularly in UPA-2 was 'Andhakaal'. The Coal scam and then every day there were headlines about the 2G scam. The country did not know what was happening. That was 'Andhakaal'. Not knowing what to do after the global financial crisis, that was 'Andhakaal'," she said adding, "'Andhkaal' (time of darkness) prevailed during their (Congress) rule, whereas now every house has got electricity in every village".

Stung by her words, the Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a walkout. LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Finance Minister was leveling false allegations against a member who was not present. We asked her to follow the procedure and move a substantive motion against him. We realised she won't listen, so we walked out". The Budget Parliament session is being held in 2 parts - February 1 to February 11 and March 14 to April 8.

Union Budget 2022

Delivering her shortest (91-minute) Union Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures - Kisan drones, an RBI crypto coin, tax on digital assets, rollout of 5G spectrum, river linking, infrastructure push, E-passports, Defence manufacturing. Promising LIC privatisation soon, Sitharaman also expanded MSMEs allocation by Rs 6000 crores, allocation of Rs 1500 crores to north-eastern states, e-passports by 2022-23, expanded allocations to tap water connections, Housing schemes, new SEZ act, National Tele-Mental health program, Rs 19,500 cr allotment for solar modules, 100% post offices linked to banks. The FM also did not hike income taxes, reduced tax deduction limit, hiked tax incentives for startups, delayed updated tax returns.