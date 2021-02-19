Ramdas Athawale Decries Maha Cong Chief's Warning To Big B & Akshay; Promises Protection

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday strongly opposed Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole's warning to actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. Questioning the silence of Bachchan and Kumar over the rising diesel and petrol prices in the country, Patole had threatened to not allow the shooting and screening of their movies in Maharashtra. Alleging hypocrisy on the part of these celebrities, the ex-Assembly Speaker claimed that they would regularly criticise the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. Speaking to the media, Athawale stressed that RPI(A) firmly stands in support of these actors. Moreover, he affirmed that his party will provide them requisite protection. A day earlier, former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had dismissed Patole's tirade against Bachchan and Kumar as a "publicity stunt".

महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा महान अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन और अक्षय कुमार की फिल्मों की शूटिंग रोकने की धमकी दिए जाने का हम विरोध करते हैं। रिपब्लिकन पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया अमिताभ बच्चन जी और अक्षय कुमार के समर्थन में है। हम इनको संरक्षण देने का काम करेंगे। — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) February 19, 2021

Issuing a warning, Nana Patole stated, "The common person is suffering owing to the rise in diesel, petrol and gas prices. I said yesterday that during the Dr. Manmohan Singh government, whether it is Amitabh Bachchan or Akshay Kumar, they would criticise using Twitter. Why are they quiet today? We will not let the shooting or movie of Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar in Maharashtra. Just like they democratically tweeted during Manmohan Singh's government, they should express their opinion regarding the Modi government's atrocity and injustice. If they don't do so, we will shut down their shooting and movies in Maharashtra."

Row over fuel price hike

While the opposition has been up in arms over the continuous increase in fuel prices, the Union government has not announced a reduction in excise duty so far. In a startling development, the petrol price in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan has crossed Rs.100 per litre. The rise in India's Crude Oil Basket from an average of 40.7 dollars per barrel in October 2020 to 62.64 dollars per barrel in February 2021 is considered a key factor for the current situation. At the same time, it is also owing to the fact that both the Centre and many states have increased their taxes on petrol and diesel. Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, the Congress party called upon the Union government to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel to provide relief to 130 crore citizens.

