Ramdas Athawale Demands President’s Rule In Maharashtra Amid Row Over Hanuman Chalisa

Amid the Hanuman Chalisa face-off in Maharashtra, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday stated that there was an attempt to create a rift among the religions and ruin the atmosphere of the state. He said that the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government (MVA) had become incompetent and their party workers were behaving like goons. Citing the deteriorating law and order situation of the state, Athawale asserted that he would meet Home Minister Amit Shah and demand the imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra.

'President’s rule should be imposed in Maharashtra': Ramdas Athawale

“The MVA government in Maharashtra should be dissolved and President’s rule should be imposed. I have written a letter to Amit Shah and will meet him personally to discuss the matters of the state. The Maharashtra govt has become incompetent as they are not capable of maintaining the law and order situation in the state. MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana wanted to recite Hauman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav's residence but putting them in jail and accusing them of sedition is wrong. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was also attacked by Shiv Sena's leader. MVA government is trying to silence the opposition and misusing the authorities and power against political rivals. There are attempts being made to ruin the atmosphere in Maharashtra", said Athawale

Ramdas Athawale Slams Raj Thackeray

Ramdas Athawale further lambasted MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ & loudspeaker removal remark. He said the MNS chief should refrain from giving such controversial statements as it might create social disharmony.

"Raj Thackeray is a president of a party and he has all the rights to keep his point but he should refrain from saying things that might create division in the society. If he wants to recite Hanuman Chalisa he can go to a temple but asking for the removal of loudspeakers from the masjid is not justified. Even Balasaheb Thackeray did not seek their removal. I oppose this. Also, the maulanas of the Muslim community should avoid giving aggressive replies to such remarks", he said.

Hanuman Chalisa row

The controversy over loudspeakers was ignited by MNS president Raj Thackeray during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. On this occasion, he asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which he warned that MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Even as the state government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the situation took a fresh turn after the Rana couple decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, on April 23. On Sunday, Mumbai police invoked sedition charges against the Ranas after which they were sent to judicial custody by a magistrate court.