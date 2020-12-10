Ramdas Athawale Demands Probe Into Attack On JP Nadda's Convoy, Predicts BJP Govt In WB

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday castigated the West Bengal government for the attack on the convoy of BJP national president JP Nadda. According to him, WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC were worried owing to the growing strength of the party in the state. Condemning the incident, he hinted at state complicity citing the presence of police personnel at the spot.

Advising Banerjee to not indulge in 'dadagiri', Athawale predicted that BJP will form the government in WB in the 2021 Assembly polls. Moreover, the RPI(A) president demanded a detailed inquiry into the attack on Nadda's convoy. Meanwhile, sources revealed that the Centre has sought a report from the WB government on the law and order situation in the state after this incident.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale remarked, "JP Nadda is the national president of BJP. The West Bengal election is coming up. BJP’s strength is increasing there. That’s why Mamata Banerjee and her party are very worried. For JP Nadda’s car to be attacked in the presence of police is a very serious matter. I condemn this incident. Mamata Banerjee won’t remain in power. She should not indulge in ‘dadagiri’. There can be political differences. The reason for this attack seems that the Mamata Banerjee government will go home after two-three months. BJP will form the government."

Read: Mamata Banerjee Reacts To Attack On Nadda's Convoy; Says 'BJP Is Only Doing Drama'

Attack on JP Nadda's convoy

Alleged TMC supporters threw stones and bricks at the BJP chief's convoy when he was on the way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers. While Nadda escaped unhurt as he was travelling in a bulletproof car, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was ransacked, resulting in him getting injured. Other party leaders including state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and secretary Anupam Hazra too received injuries. Incidentally, the WB CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Read: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Condemns Attack On JP Nadda's Convoy, Slams Mamata

Speaking to the media, Ghosh stated, "When we were on our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji's vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC". Subsequently, Nadda addressed the public meeting and alleged that the state had slipped into "complete lawlessness and goonda raj". According to him, this showed the plight of common party workers in the state and asserted that the days of the Banerjee-led government are numbered.

Read: Rajnath Singh Reacts To Attack On JP Nadda's Convoy, Demands 'thorough Investigation'