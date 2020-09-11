Ramdas Athawale Follows Up On Pledge To Kangana Ranaut; Meets Governor & Warns CM Uddhav

A day after the Maharashtra Governor sought a response from CM Uddhav Thackeray's government on the demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut's office, RPI leader Ramdas Athawale went to meet the Governor. Ahead of the meeting, Athawale said that BMC has done a 'big mistake' by demolishing the office of Kangana Ranaut. He had met the actor on Thursday and extended his support.

Ramdas Athawale said: "BMC demolished her house before she reached. They don't have the right to break the furniture and do whatever they want. BMC has committed a big mistake by demolishing Kangana's house. She should get justice. However, the government won't survive for long. Soon the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will fall."

In his hour-long meeting with Kangana on Thursday, Athawale stressed that she had every right to live in Mumbai and conveyed that the RPI(A) will continue to support her. Commenting on the harrowing experience faced by the Manikarnika actor, he demanded action against the concerned civic body officials. Moreover, he exuded confidence in the court giving her compensation for the damages. During the discussion, Ranaut reiterated that she is not interested in joining a political party.

Earlier on Thursday, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had expressed his displeasure over the handling of the issue by the Uddhav Thackeray government. According to sources, Koshyari has summoned the Principal Advisor to CM, Ajoy Mehta, citing displeasure over BMC's action in the incident involving Kangana Ranaut.

Bombay High Court gave interim relief

The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, has adjourned its hearing till September 22 in the petition filed by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut against the demolition of her property by the BMC. The HC has directed that an interim stay on the demolition, enforced on Wednesday, shall continue till the next hearing. The bench comprising of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla has directed Kangana Ranaut to file her amended petition by September 14 and has asked the BMC to file a response by September 18.

Kangana Ranaut visited the office of her production house Manikarnika films on Thursday after it was razed by the BMC. She took to her Twitter handle and reminisced the day she had conducted the inauguration ceremony for her office and said that she hasn't worked since then as COVID hit and the nation went into lockdown soon after. Kangana went onto reveal that she intends to keep the office "ravaged" as she cannot afford to renovate it. She said that she considers the ruins as a symbol of a woman's will. She had also challenged CM Uddhav Thackeray after Shiv Sena ruled BMC demolished her office.

Kangana slams Sonia Gandhi

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut slammed Congress party president Sonia Gandhi for keeping silent and staying 'indifferent' while the party's ally Shiv Sena continued to 'harass a woman' and 'ensured the mockery of democracy'. Taking to Twitter, Kangana asked Sonia Gandhi if she wasn't feeling anguished as a woman by the treatment being meted out by the Shiv Sena and asked her to 'urge' her ally to 'uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar'. Further, Kangana reminded Sonia Gandhi that she might have grown up in the West and lived in India and hence would be aware of the struggle of women around the globe. Kangana Ranaut pointed out that history would judge Sonia Gandhi for being silent and indifferent on ally Shiv Sena's preposterous actions and hoped that she would intervene in the matter.

