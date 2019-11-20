Ramdas Athawale Has Just One Question After Sonia Gandhi Greenlights Sena Alliance

After the Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi giving a go-ahead for forming an alliance with Shiv Sena, the President of Republican Party of India and an ally of BJP, Ramdas Athawale has said, “Since Sonia Gandhi has given a green signal for allying with Shiv Sena then they can form government, but we will have to see for how long the coalition government will function.” Athawale echoed BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy who also showed curiosity to see for how long the Cong-NCP-Sena coalition government would function.

MASSIVE | Sonia Gandhi Greenlights Alliance With Shiv Sena In Maharashtra: Sources

'Suggested a 3:2 government to BJP'

Athawale declared that he had suggested BJP to split the Chief Minister’s term for 3:2 years, in which BJP can have its chief minister for 3 years while Shiv Sena can go for 2 years. “I had given a 3:2 formula, on which BJP said they never gave any assurances to Shiv Sena for chief minister’s post,” said Athawale.

Athawale has opined that if Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena are not able to form the government then there is only one option left that is to form a minority government, or the next step will be re-election.

In a massive development after days of confusion over government formation in Maharashtra, sources on Wednesday confirmed that interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has agreed to an alliance with Shiv Sena. After rounds of talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and negotiations with Sena, sources said that Sonia Gandhi has finally given a nod to the alliance.

Soon after the development, NCP's Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon has spoken to Republic TV and has confirmed about the alliance. This comes even after Maharashtra Congress workers have urged party chief Sonia Gandhi to not go ahead with an alliance with the saffron party--Shiv Sena. As per reports, the state leadership of the Congress party had earlier written to the party chief saying the same.

