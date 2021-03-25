Ramdas Athawale Raises Sachin Vaze Scandal With President; Reveals What He Was Told

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that President Ramnath Kovind told him that he will consider President's Rule in Maharashtra, when he met the President recently.

Athawale said, "I met President Kovind and gave him a memorandum on behalf of the RPI(A) party demanding the President's Rule in Maharashtra. It is a serious matter. No inquiry can take place until the Maharashtra govt is removed. He said that he will consider it." READ | Maharashtra: Union minister Ramdas Athawale calls for caste-based census

Athawale also said, "Inquiry on Rs 100 crore should happen but the first inquiry of Anil Deshmukh should happen and then the rest should continue. I met the Governor and told him that President's rule should be implemented in Maharashtra."

Ramdas Athawale, who is the president of the RPI, on Monday had sent a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding President's Rule in Maharashtra. In a statement, Athawale had said, "A detailed investigation should be done on the allegations made by Param Bir Singh in his letter against the Maharashtra Home Minister. The people of Maharashtra have lost their faith in this government over the law and order issue. So, the Maharashtra government should be dissolved and President's rule shall be imposed in the state." He also said that he would be meeting Amit Shah in a couple of days and will raise the issue.

Anil Deshmukh writes to Maharashtra CM

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking an investigation into the corruption allegations leveled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. In a tweet, he said, "I asked the honorable Chief Minister to investigate the allegations by Param Bir Singh imposed on me. If the CM orders for an inquiry, I will welcome it." On March 17, Param Bir Singh in an open letter to the CM had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in corrupt activities and abused his power as Home Minister by using inspectors as "pawns" to extort crores of money from pubs, bars, and other places in Mumbai.

(Image credit: PTI)