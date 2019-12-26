Ramdas Athawale Refutes RSS On 'Hindu Society', Claims 'All Were Buddhists Before'

Condemning RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark 'All are Hindus', RPI chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, on Thursday, has stated that the comment was wrong, talking to ANI. He stated that India houses people of all faiths today. He added that Bhagwat should have said that all are Hindustanis, not Hindus as previouly all were Buddhists during Ashoka's reign.

"Bhagwat Ji's comment on partition was saying that Pakistan was for Muslims and Hindustan for Hindus at that time. Today, our country hosts people from Sikh, Parsi, Jain, Buddhist communities. His saying that ' All are Hindus' is wrong, but if he had claimed all are Hindustanis and Indians, it would have been good. Previously during Emperor Ashoka's era, all were Buddhists," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the Sangh regards the 130 crore population of India as Hindu society, irrespective of their religion and culture. People who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of Bharat and its heritage are Hindus and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus, claimed Bhagwat. He added that the entire society was theirs and Sangh aims to build such a united society.

"....The son of mother India, whether he may speak any language, from any region, follow any form of worship or not believing in worship of any is a Hindu... In this regard, for Sangh all the 130 crore people of India are Hindu society," he said.

This comment on the definition of an Indian citizen was slammed by CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat on Thursday. Maintaining that the Constitution of India clearly defined who an Indian citizen was, she requested Bhagwat to read the Constitution first before making such public statements. She alleged that the RSS chief did not believe in the Constitution and opined that his remarks were against the law of the land.

Brinda Karat remarked, “Who is Mohan Bhagwat to say who is Indian or not? We don’t care what he says. We care what the Constitution of India says and it defines who an Indian is. Not what Mr. Mohan Bhagwat says. And I would request Mr. Mohan Bhagwat- Kindly read the Constitution of India. Of course, he does not accept the Constitution of India. How can he make a statement which is dead against the Constitution of India?"

