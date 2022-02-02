Ramdas Athawale Retorts To KCR's 'Bay Of Bengal' Jibe; Says 'we Will Also Drown TRS...'

A day after calling the Union Budget 2022 a ‘Golmal Budget,’ Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao is facing backlash from across the political spectrum for his contentious remarks against PM Modi-led Centre. On Wednesday, Republican Party Of India (Athawale) Chief Dr. Ramdas Athawale joined the list of politicians who have criticized the TRS President for his irked remarks.

Ramdas Athawale retorts 'We will throw KCR in oceans near Kanyakumari'

Opposing Telangana Rashtra Samiti chief’s tirade against the BJP, Union Minister Dr Ramdas Athawale denounced his outrageous comments. Athawale slammed Telangana CM for stating that the ‘BJP government shall be thrown into Bay of Bengal’ and contested him with a counter barb saying that he ‘will also drown him in the three oceans near Kanyakumari.’

While speaking on the issue, Ramdas Athawale retorted, "Telangana CM's statement of throwing BJP into the Bay of Bengal is not good. We will also drown them into the three oceans from Kanyakumari.”

This came after CM KCR held up a press conference on Tuesday post the presentation of the Union budget 2022 and made hostile remarks while criticizing the budget. Telangana CM vociferously attacked PM Modi-led Union government for ‘not including anything for the Dalits, Tribals, farmers and backward people’ in the budget.

KCR questions allocation of 12,000 crores for 40 crore people

He cited that only 12,000 crores have been allocated for the upliftment of a total population of 40 crores of SC, ST & people belonging to other backward classes. He questioned the budgetary allocation and asked if it was enough

While denouncing the Centre for not making adequate policies and reforms to uplift the nation, Telangana CM stated that the ‘BJP government had only done the politics of dividing people on the basis of religion.’ ‘We will do whatever is needful for the country; will not sit silent. This is a democracy,’ he added.

He went on to describe the Union Budget as a ‘Golmaal budget’. Alleging that PM Modi 'is a very short-sighted Prime Minister', he contended that the BJP government should be ‘thrown into the Bay of Bengal’ if the people want the nation to progress.

The Telangana CM said, ‘Budget introduced by the BJP led government at the Centre had no direction or intent and it is a useless and purposeless Budget. The entire Budget speech by Union Finance Minister Ms Nirmala Sitharaman is full of hollowness and nothing but jugglery of words. The Central government through the Budget has heaped praises on itself while putting the common man to depression and unhappiness.’