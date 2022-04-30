A day ahead of MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Aurangabad rally, Republican Party of India (A) President Ramdas Athawale on April 30 stated that everybody has the right to hold a public meeting. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Athawale said that in a democracy, everyone has the right to hold a rally but it should not be against any religion. He further added that his party doesn't support the MNS chief's demand for removal of loudspeakers from Mosques. It is pertinent to mention that the Aurangabad Police has granted their approval to Raj Thackeray's mega rally under terms and conditions.

"Raj Thackeray's rally is taking place in Maharashtra and the police have given him permission. He should be careful and shouldn't mention anything related to caste and religion in his speech. Although, the Aurangabad Police have imposed few restrictions on his rally. In a democracy, everyone has the right to hold a public meeting but the speech to incite fighting should not happen," said Ramdas Athawale.

Ramdas Athawale on Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker removal demand

Ramdas Athawale further responded to the MNS Chief's ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and loudspeaker removal remark, and said, "The Republican Party of India has opposed Raj Thackeray's demand regarding the removal of Masjid loudspeakers. To ignite a fight between two religions is not a good thing. If he wants to recite Hanuman Chalisa, he can do it in a temple but not in front of a Masjid.''

Our party has opposed Raj Thackeray's stand because his demand is unconstitutional and against BR Ambedkar's constitution. We are with the Muslim community and also won't let any injustice happen to Hindus. Our party wants peace and brotherhood between these communities. It's not a good thing to target one religion,'' the RPI (A) chief added.

Raj Thackeray's Aurangabad rally on May 1

Raj Thackeray is all set to hold his highly-anticipated rally in Aurangabad on May 1. The meeting will take place on the grounds of Aurangabad's Sanskritik Krida Mandal Maidan during which he will discuss the ongoing debate over loudspeakers outside religious sites. In the meantime, speculations have also surfaced regarding discussions about a possible tie-up between the MNS and the BJP as both the parties continue to attack the ruling Shiv Sena on the 'Hanuman Chalisa' row and the use of loudspeakers in public places.

Terms & Conditions for Thackeray's rally-

The time frame permitted for the rally is between 4.30 PM- 9.45 PM.

Ensure no sloganeering/ provocative comments are passed.

During the program, no display of swords/arms/firecrackers is allowed.

All vehicles coming from outside Aurangabad need to be given to the city police by April 30.

Only 15,000 people are allowed (given the ground capacity).

During the rally, no caste/ religion/language/birthplace statement is to be made which can create a law and order situation.

Decibel of loudspeakers is to be maintained.

