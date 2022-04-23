As the Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband got arrested in the loudspeaker row on April 23, Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Ramdas Athavale also entered the loudspeaker controversy and lashed out at Raj Thackeray, to the extent that he called him a 'militant leader'.

The RPI leader said, "Raj Thackeray is a militant leader. Our party workers will be deployed to protect the loudspeakers on the mosque," Addressing a press conference in Pune, Athavale opined that Raj Thackeray's stand on the loudspeaker controversy is wrong and further added that he can deploy loudspeakers on temples but cannot ask to remove them from Mosques. The RPI leader also termed Thackeray's motives as unconstitutional and said, "I oppose Raj Thackeray's stand, this is unconstitutional. There is no reason to think differently over loudspeakers as it takes only 2 minutes to give Azaan."

Earlier on April 19, Ramdas Athavale had criticised Raj Thackeray for trying to divide the country on communal lines.

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to the MVA government to remove loudspeakers from Mosques before May 3

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's cousin, Raj Thackeray had warned at a public rally in Mumbai, that if the state's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government didn't take action to remove loudspeakers from the Mosques, MNS will chant Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside Mosques. He has set May 3 as the deadline for the government to remove the loudspeakers.

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3, otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," ANI quoted him as saying.

Thackeray, last week reiterated the warning to the state government, which has brought him at loggerheads with the PFI Mumbra President, Matin Shekhani, who said, “If you touch even a single loudspeaker, then PFI will be seen at the forefront." Amid the ongoing row on the use of loudspeakers at religious sites, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the director-general of police and Mumbai Police Commissioner would formulate guidelines for the use of loudspeakers in public places.

Image: Twitter/@RAMDASATHAWALE, ANI