Ramdas Athawale Suggests Alliance & 2.5 Years Of CM Fadnavis To Sena, With Cong To Go Solo

As Maharashtra Congress expressed its intention of contesting upcoming elections alone and not in coalition with MVA allies National Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has opined that Congress will not benefit from the move. Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India, has advised Shiv Sena to return to NDA amid the growing discontent in Maha Vikas Aghadi, especially Congress and its decision to go solo going forward.

"Congress will not benefit fighting alone. Congress is in government in Maharashtra because of Shiv Sena. Nana Patole (Congress state chief) should directly talk with Uddhav Thackeray if they want CM candidature for 2.5 years term," Ramdas Athawale said.

"Congress should be supporting the opposition, their priority should be the state and not CM candidature. I have a proposal for Shiv Sena to form an alliance with the BJP and let Devendra Fadnavis be the CM for the next 2.5 years. I have also discussed with Fadnavis about this," Ramdas Athawale added.

Congress decides to contest solo in upcoming elections in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Nana Patole on Saturday announced that Congress will contest all the local body elections and the assembly elections separately in the future, indicating that it will sever its alliance from the MVA. Addressing Congress workers in Amravati's Tivasa, he asked, "Don't you want to make Nana Patole as CM in 2024?". Asserting that Congress would be the biggest party in 2024 in the state, Nana Patole said that no amount of sidelining will make Congress go.

Congress on multiple occasions has expressed discontent at not having any say in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, with Cabinet Ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan frequently voicing their disappointment. There are speculations of change in the state chief minister owing to the discontent, although it has been categorically ruled out by Shiv Sena.

NCP, which is the common thread binding the MVA alliance, has called Congress' decision as 'loud thinking' while contending that it was too early to decide such a thing.

Maharashtra Politics

Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India is a part of the NDA alliance with the BJP while Shiv Sena being the erstwhile partners in the alliance. Shiv Sena broke the decades-old ties with NDA on failing to come to a consensus on the CM post after the NDA gained a comfortable majority. Shiv Sena then decided to ally with the MVA and Uddhav Thackeray became the first from the Thackeray family to become the CM. Despite being in alliance in Maharashtra, Congress and Shiv Sena have often clashed on several issues such as the CAA, NRC, Ram Janmabhoomi, and Savarkar among others due to their ideological differences. Congress has also expressed disappointment in the coalition with NCP as the peacemaker in the alliance.