Ramdas Athawale Takes A Poetic Jibe At Sanjay Raut; Here’s What He Says

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM with BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale praised the move. Athawale commenting on the sudden NCP-BJP government, "BJP did the job of teaching Shiv Sena lesson."

'Whatever has happened has happened for the good'

Athawale further stated, "It all happened suddenly. Fadnavis went to Raj Bhawan. BJP has dumped Sena, has misled Congress, and has caught NCP in a trap. Shiv Sena was adamant and Raut kept saying Chief Minister will be from Sena but this did not happen." Raut added, "Whatever has happened has happened for the good."

Fadnavis takes oath

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats and NCP with 54 seats will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

Fadnavis thanks PM Modi and Amit Shah

After taking an oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

BJP-Sena tussle

Almost a month after the Mahayuti was awarded the mandate during the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the state is yet to see a government formed while being under President's rule. As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena had allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

