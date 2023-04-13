Ramdas Athawale Takes Jibe At Oppn Parties; 'PM Modi Alone Enough To Take On All Of Them'

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to take on all Opposition parties single-handedly in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabah elections. He stated that the Opposition parties are trying to form a united front to challenge the NDA in the elections, but the Prime Minister is alone enough to handle this challenge effectively. His statement was in response to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meeting Congress leaders-- Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Salman Khurshid in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Athawale said, "If Opposition parties want to come together, they can. PM Modi alone is enough to take on all of them. NDA is really strong under the leadership of PM Modi."

Nitish meets Congress, AAP leaders to strengthen Oppn unity

Notably, on Wednesday, Nitish and Janata Dal (United) national president Lalan Singh and Bihar DyCM Tejashwi Yadav met Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and also Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking about his meeting with Opposition leaders in Delhi, the Bihar CM said, "We will try to unite as many political parties as we can and move forward together. We will sit and deliberate on the way forward. We have had discussions. Those who agree with us…we will then take decisions about the future. A lot of people will come together," ANI reported.

On the other hand, the Gandhi scion called the meeting with CM Nitish a "historic" step towards Opposition Unity. "In this battle of ideology, a historic step has been taken today towards the unity of the opposition. Standing together will fight together - for India," Rahul tweeted.

After meeting CM Nitish, Kejriwal interacted with reporters on Wednesday and said, "The country is passing through a very difficult time. This is perhaps the most corrupt government at the Centre since Independence... So, it is extremely necessary that the entire Opposition and the country come together and change the government at the Centre."

BJP takes jibe at Opposition unity

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur took a jibe at the Opposition parties over the effort to forge unity to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 elections. "When political parties that are indulging in corruption come together they form ‘Maha Thug Bandhan’. Corruption cannot be hidden. People know that they have neither policies, leadership, or intention," Thakur told ANI.

"People do not vote when there is a wrong intention. They don’t have any policy or leadership. People will not vote for them. During 2014, 2019 and UP polls also formed this ‘Maha Thug Bandhan’ but nothing happened as people know about them," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)