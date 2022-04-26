Ramdas Athawale To Meet Amit Shah On Wednesday Amid Maharashtra Hanuman Chalisa Row

In a significant political development, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale is all set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow over the heated political face-off in Maharashtra. The meeting follows Athawale's demand to impose President's rule in Maharashtra in the wake of the Hanuman Chalisa face-off and the arrest of Independent MP and MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana.

On Tuesday, the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of India detailed how there was an attempt to create a rift among the religions and ruin the atmosphere of Maharashtra. Given the shocking visuals of stone-pelting by Shiv Sena workers from the Rana residence, Ramdas Athwale stated that the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government (MVA) had become 'incompetent' and their party workers were 'behaving like goons'.

"Everyone has the right to speak about Hanuman Chalisa. Ravi Rana, Navneet Rana decided to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshree. In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest. Police may have issued a video but it is not about whether you offer them tea or not. Police did injustice to them when they arrested them. Uddhav Thackeray's government is working like Hitler's rule. That is why I think President's rule should be imposed. Tomorrow I will meet Amit shah Ji. It is my party's demand that president rule should be imposed." said the Union Minister.

Ramdas Athawale weighs in on Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra

The senior leader also cited the shocking attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who despite having Z security cover, sustained injuries in the presence of police personnel right next to the Khar Police station. The RPI leader accused the MVA government of trying to silence the opposition by misusing their authority and power against political rivals. "There are attempts being made to ruin the atmosphere in Maharashtra", said Athawale.

Further, he urged MNS supremo Raj Thackeray to take a step back and refrain from making controversial statements that create social disharmony. "Raj Thackeray is a president of a party and he has all the rights to keep his point but he should refrain from saying things that might create division in the society," he said.

All recent political developments have followed Raj Thackeray's May 3 ultimatum, wherein he urged the MVA government to remove loudspeakers from Mosques by the proclaimed date or deal with the consequences. The situation escalated after the Rana couple decided to back the cause and pledged to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree'. The announcement followed a strong protest by Shiv Sena, the arrest of the politician couple, and the slapping of sedition charges against them.