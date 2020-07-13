Ramdas Athawale Urges NCP To Join NDA, Promises More Funds For Maharashtra From Centre

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday opined that NCP’s decision to support Shiv Sena was not going to benefit the party. This comes after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar asserted in an interview with Sena mouthpiece Saamana that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government would complete its full 5-year term. According to Athawale, Pawar should back PM Modi and join the National Democratic Alliance. He observed that the Centre shall give more funds to Maharashtra in such a scenario.

Decision of NCP to support Shiv Sena is not going to benefit them. If Sharad Pawar wants to see country's development, that Centre gives more fund for Maharashtra's development, then he should decide to support Narendra Modi & come to NDA: Union Min & RLP leader Ramdas Athawale pic.twitter.com/afPNpWDS8K — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

'Offering outside support was a political ploy'

Speaking to Sena MP Sanjay Raut in the second part of the Saamana interview, Pawar admitted that he offered outside support to BJP after the 2014 Assembly polls to create differences between Shiv Sena and BJP. However, he conceded that his move proved futile as Sena joined the Devendra Fadnavis-led government subsequently. Terming it as a political ploy, he alleged that the BJP did not want non-BJP parties to function in a democratic setup.

Sharad Pawar remarked, "I made the statement (after 2014 state polls) consciously since I didn't want the Shiv Sena and BJPto come together. When I realised the post-poll alliance could materialise, I made that statement announcing readiness to support a BJP government from outside. That didn't work out. The Shiv Sena joined the government and the alliance government completed its full term."

He added, "The power at the Centre was with the BJP (in 2014) and if it is the ruling party in Maharashtra, it would be a loss to the Shiv Sena. The BJP doesn't believe that non-BJP parties have the right to function in a democratic setup. I knew all other parties face a danger. The statement offering outside support was a political ploy."

Read: Maharashtra BJP Alleges 'corruption' In Uddhav Govt's Covid Management; Will Expose Links

'No resentment in alliance'

Addressing the media in Pune on July 7, NCP chief Sharad Pawar dismissed speculations of a rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. This comes a day after he met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's Matoshree residence where issues such as the differences over the transfer of IPS officers and induction of Shiv Sena corporators in NCP were reportedly discussed. Pawar maintained that his discussion with Thackeray pertained to the pressing issues of the state.

"I read reports that there is uneasiness and resentment in the alliance. There is no uneasiness. There is no resentment. My conversation with the Chief Minister takes place regarding the pressing issues of the state. There is no other reason," Sharad Pawar noted.

Read: Sharad Pawar Rubbishes BJP's 'Operation Kamal' After 'student' Analogy For Uddhav's MVA

(With inputs from PTI)