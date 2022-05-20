Union Minister Ramdas Athawale welcomed Raj Thackeray's decision to defer his Ayodhya visit but suggested that the MNS leader apologises to North Indians before heading to the city. Thackeray was to visit Ayodhya on June 5 but postponed the tour and announced that more details about the visit will be shared at his rally in Pune on May 22.

Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, "If Raj Thackeray wants to go to Ayodhya, then he should first apologize to the people of Uttar Pradesh and North Indians then come to Ayodhya."

Earlier, after Thackeray had announced his Ayodhya visit, several BJP leaders, including Athawale, had opposed it saying that the BJP chief should apologise to North Indians before travelling to Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP's demands come as the MNS chief, during the initial years of the party's formation, had made several distasteful remarks against migrants from North Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He had accused them of spoiling Maharashtrian culture. In 2008 when candidates from North India arrived at Kalyan to take a railway exam were also assaulted by MNS workers.

Ramdas Athawale questions timing of Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya tour

Athawale said that Thackeray doesn't have any right of going to Ayodhya without apologising to the North Indians and the people of Uttar Pradesh for running a hate campaign against them and launching physical assaults on North Indians.

The Union Minister, questioning the timing of Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya tour, said, "Raj Thackeray has the right to go to Ayodhya, but then why has he remembered to visit Ram Mandir after so long. Thackeray lives in Mumbai, his party workers raised slogans against North Indians and beat them up; that is why people of Uttar Pradesh do not want him to come to Ayodhya."

'Come but after an apology': BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh tells Raj Thackeray

Meanwhile, BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh who has been strongly objecting to Raj Thackery's Ayodhya visit almost threatened him and said he will only be allowed to enter Uttar Pradesh after he apologises to the North Indians. Singh claimed he has also asked UP CM Yogi Adityanath to not meet Raj Thackeray until he makes an apology.

"He must apologise to North Indians else I won't allow him to enter Ayodhya. I have requested UP CM Yogi Adityanath as well not to meet him until he seeks an apology," said the BJP MP on MNS chief Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya.

Notably, MNS had put up 'Chalo Ayodhya' posters in Mumbai appealing to the people to join party chief Raj Thackeray for his visit to Ayodhya.

(Image: PTI)