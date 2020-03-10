Ramdas Athawale Welcomes Scindia's Resignation Calls It 'a Bigger Setback For Congress'

Reacting to Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from Congress, the Republican Party of India (RPI) chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday welcomed the decision of Scindia. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Athawale said this move of Scindia is the biggest setback to Congress and Rahul Gandhi. He also opined that looking at the current situation in Madhya Pradesh, similar scenarios can soon arise in Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Speaking to Republic TV, Athawale said, "The family of Jyotiraditya Scindia has been with the BJP, be it his grandmother or aunt all are a part of BJP. The decision made by Jyotiraditya Scindia is welcomed by all of us. On the occasion oh Holi and his father's birth anniversary he took this brave decision. This decision of his is to make the NDA stronger not only in Madhya Pradesh but across the country. I welcome Scindia and he speaks very good Marathi, he is from Maharashtra itself and I'm happy he came in support of Prime Minister Modi."

"I think this is a bigger setback for the Congress party. Soon in MP, there will be an NDA-BJP govt. Congress and Rahul Gandhi have got a bigger setback. It is a very good Holi for NDA and a black Holi for Congress," he added.

Further speaking about the situation in Madhya Pradesh he said, "I think it will happen in Chattisgragh, Rajasthan and in Maharashtra also. Because of Shiv Sena's betrayal, we couldn't form a govt but I think there can be a BJP govt under Fadnavis and PM Modi. Sena's Uddhav Thackeray is surrounded by Congress and NCP but they will soon fall and BJP will form a govt there soon. For now, no MLAs are in touch but in the future, it is possible that we can form a govt in Maha looking at Rajsthan and, Madhya Pradesh."

Scindia resigns

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday morning shared a photograph of the resignation letter sent to party chief Sonia Gandhi. In his letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past one year. He wrote to Sonia, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

