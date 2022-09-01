Ramdev Exposes Cong's 'colonial Mindset': 'Crediting Mughals For Uniting India Is Absurd'

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev on Tuesday declined any contribution of Mughals to the unification of India. Proponent of Yoga and Ayurveda, Ramdev takes a potshot at Mughals claiming they were invaders, and “it is absolutely false and absurd” crediting them for uniting India.

Vociferously terming Mughals as invaders, Swami Ramdev said that Babur, Humayun, and Aurangzeb all have been invading India. Swami Ramdev said, “Glorifying Mughal invaders for uniting India is absolutely false. It shows a colonial mindset. If Mughals are credited for uniting India then it is absurd.”

Swami Ramdev’s remarks came in response to the contentious statement made by Congress MP Abdul Khaliq from Assam. Abdul Khaliq hailed the Mughals for uniting India. Khaliq said that the Mughals were responsible for the unification of India as ‘Hindustan’ and also said that he was proud of them.

Mughals have given a shape and the name Hindustan: Abdul Khaliq

In his recent interaction with reporters, Congress MP Abdul Khaliq said that India was divided into small princely states earlier but the Mughals succeeded in bringing the country together.

Khaliq said, “India, which was divided into small princely states, was given the form of Hindustan. So I am proud of the Mughals, though I am neither a Mughal nor their descendant. They have given a shape and the name Hindustan, so I am proud of them.”

#WATCH | Guwahati, Assam: Congress MP Abdul Khaliq says, "...India, which was divided into small (princely) states, was given the form of Hindustan. So I'm proud of the Mughals, but I'm not a Mughal,not their descendant. They gave a shape, the name Hindustan so I'm proud of them" pic.twitter.com/5423Cp3jTc — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

Further speaking about the 1671 Battle of Saraighat between the Mughals and Ahoms. A long and fierce battle ensued in which after receiving a few setbacks, Ahoms emerged victorious. Khaliq said, “Assam was not attacked by Mughals in an individual capacity. Then, the Mughals were ruling India and attacked Assam. Our Ahom army repeatedly defeated them.”

Abdul Khaliq further said that Assam was a separate state at that time and India was a different nation. Khaliq said, “The conflict was between India and Assam. Now, Assam is an integral part of India now and the situation is different.”

Battle of Saraighat

Notably, the Battle of Saraighat was a naval battle between the Mughals and the Ahom army. The Mughals had large boats as compared to the small ones used by the Ahoms.

The Ahoms spanned the river Brahmaputra over an improvised bridge of boats and restored to a combined front and rear attack. The entry of Lachit Borphukan transformed the Ahom soldiers and led to a decisive victory,” the website stated.