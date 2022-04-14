Ramesh Jarkiholi Claims Same Team That Conspired Against Him Plotted Against Eshwarappa

As the uproar against Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa over Santosh Patil's death continues in the state, former Minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Thursday, claimed that the same team of conspirators were behind the 'sex CD scandal' involving him and the case in which Eshwarappa has been booked for abetment of suicide after the death of contractor Santosh Patil. While speaking to reporters, Jarkiholi further demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into both issues.

The BJP MLA said that he will reveal certain facts regarding the ongoing case at a press conference on April 18, after getting permission from the BJP high command. After offering his condolence to Santosh Patil's family, he added that Eshwarappa should not resign until he is proven wrong.

Ramesh Jarkiholi said, "Same team who conspired against him (Sex CD Scandal case) has conspired against Eshwarappa. He will take permission from high command to reveal the truth and address a press conference. I also demand the CBI enquiry on both CD case and contractor Santosh Suicide case."

"I have suffered for the last one year because of a conspiracy against me, it should not happen to Eshwarappa, if he is wrong, let the court give him any punishment...I know what has happened behind, some people are trying to play politics."

FIR against Karnataka Min KS Eshwarappa

An FIR has been registered against Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa after a contractor who levelled corruption allegations against him was found dead, in a suspected case of suicide. The Udupi Police registered the FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by the contractor's brother. The minister has been booked under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide. Two of his aides - Basavaraj and Ramesh - have also been named in the FIR.

The contractor, Santosh K Patil, who was also the national secretary of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, was found dead in a lodge in the coastal town of Udupi on Tuesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. Patil, who is from the Belagavi district, had earlier alleged that Eshwarappa demanded a 40% commission on the value of the contract work executed by him. However, the minister dismissed the claims and filed a defamation suit against Patil.

Jarkiholi Sex CD Scandal

A Bengaluru-based activist had approached the Cubbon Park police last month with a complaint alleging that Jarkiholi, who was then the Water Resources Minister in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led cabinet, had asked for sexual favours to offer a woman a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. Dinesh Kallahalli, the activist complainant has allegedly submitted a CD that has the clip involving Jarkiholi and the woman, along with audio clips. He alleged that the girl had approached the minister to seek permission to operate drone cameras to shoot a dam for a documentary, during which she was offered a job at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd, in return for sexual favours.

BJP has cried foul alleging conspiracy and Congress has sought CM's resignation, while Jarkiholi has refuted it, but resigned from his cabinet post. Kalahalli withdrew the complaint stating that 'victim's image was getting spoilt online', while the Bengaluru police have registered a case of conspiracy and blackmailing against unknown persons based on ex-Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi's complaint.

Image: Twitter/@ANI