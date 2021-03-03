Ramesh Jarkiholi Reportedly Offers Resignation Amid Probe Over Alleged Sex-CD Scandal

Karnataka's Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation Ramesh Jarkiholi has sent in his resignation to Chief Minister Yediyurappa, a day after television channels in the state reported a video involving Jarkiholi and a woman in a compromising situation, with the allegation being that he had offered her a government job in lieu of sexual favours. The state government was immediately apprised of the situation when an activist from Bengaluru approached the Cubbon Park police with a complaint, that was lodged as a "non-cognisable report". As per sources, the Chief Minister's office hasn't yet received Jarkiholi's resignation letter, with the latter claiming that it is a conspiracy against him.

The woman in her complaint has alleged that Jarkiholi asked for sexual favours to offer her a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The Bengaluru police confirmed that it is probing the matter. Following him tendering his resignation, Jarkiholi's supporters held a protest march upholding his claims of innocence and appealing to the Yediyurappa government to not accept it.

The activist complainant, Dinesh Kallahalli, has allegedly submitted a CD that has the clip involving Jarkiholi and the woman, along with audio clips. The complaint filed by the activist mentions "The girl had approached the minister to seek permission to operate drone cameras to shoot a dam for a documentary. They met several times and this is when the minister sought to know more about her. During one such meeting, Mr. Jarkiholi promised her a job at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd, in return for sexual favours."

As per sources, the BJP in Karnataka has said that the matter will be discussed with the Central leadership. Meanwhile, Jarkiholi has said "I am myself very shocked by the allegation." "Let the truth come out through an inquiry," he demanded as he sought a thorough probe, claiming that the video is fake and threatening the 'culprits' in return.