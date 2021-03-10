Ramesh Pokhriyal Takes The Lead In Uttarakhand CM Race After Trivendra Rawat's Resignation

After Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered his resignation on Tuesday evening, sources have informed Republic Media Network that Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal 'Nishank' is in the lead as the probable Chief Ministerial candidate for the state. As of now, the Cabinet Minister represents Haridwar Constituency of Uttarakhand in the Lok Sabha.

Sources further informed that Ramesh Pokriyal will also be participating in Uttarakhand BJP legislative party meeting, which will be held at the party's headquarters in Dehradun at 10:00 am on Wednesday, even as the Prime Minister chairs a BJP parliamentary panel meeting in New Delhi. Besides Pokriyal, other leaders, who are being speculated to replace Trivendra Singh Rawat include Dhan Singh Rawat, current Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Satpal Maharaj. Both Pokhriyal and Koshyari have already held the post of Uttarakhand CM in the past.

Uttarakhand Political Crisis: Ramesh Pokriyal takes lead in CM race

Earlier Ramesh Pokriyal has been an MLA in undivided Uttar Pradesh and later in Uttrakhand between 1991 and 2012 for 5 consecutive terms. He holds extensive administrative experience both at the state and central level. Pokhriyal had served as Uttarakhand Chief Minister from 2009 to 2011.

However, later in 2014, Pokriyal shifted to national politics and resigned from Doiwala constituency as an MLA to contest the general elections from the Dwar constituency, after which he was made the Union Minister for Education in Narendra Modi cabinet in 2019.

According to news agency PTI, the saffron party in Wednesday's crucial meeting may also decide to bring in a deputy Chief Minister, who will be from the Kumaon region to grant better representation in the cabinet to the region ahead of state Assembly elections, which are due next year. Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to be the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, PTI added.

Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM

A year before the Assembly Polls, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered his resignation on Tuesday evening. The BJP leader submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan. Addressing a press briefing moments after tendering his resignation, Rawat remarked that the party has unanimously decided to pass on the post to another leader. While he remained mum on who might be the new CM of the Uttarakhand, Rawat said that all the MLAs would huddle up at the BJP headquarters tomorrow and deliberate on it.

"I have been in politics for a long time now. The party had provided me with the opportunity to serve as the CM of the state. I never thought that the party would provide me with such a huge opportunity but it was only possible in BJP to give such a platform to an ordinary person. The party has thought and unanimously decided that I should give this opportunity to someone else. I also want to thank people of the state," Rawat said after submitting his resignation. This comes amid a political crisis in the state.