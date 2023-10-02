Ramlila Committees In Delhi Agree To Burn 'Sanatan Vidhori' Effigy In Dussehra: Delhi BJP

On Monday, the Delhi branch of the BJP asserted that, at the request of the saffron party, all the Ramlila committees had agreed to include the burning of a fourth effigy representing "Sanatan Vidhori" during the Dussehra celebrations. This decision was reportedly made in response to recent controversies surrounding Sanatan Dharma.

In an official press release issued by the Delhi BJP, it was stated, "Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva this morning spoke to the President of Ramlila Mahasangh Delhi, Arjun Kumar and requested that all Ramlila organisers burn the effigies of anti-Sanatan Dharma leaders. In this context, Delhi BJP's media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor had written a letter to Ramlila Mahasangh President Arjun Kumar and Delhi Religious Federation President

Dheeraj Dhar Gupta, appealing to burn the effigies of Sanatan Dharma opponents on the day of Dussehra."

The press release further explained that "Ramlila Mahasangh in its meeting today under the chairmanship of Shri Arjun Kumar unanimously accepted the request of the Bharatiya Janata Party and decided to burn the fourth effigy of Sanatan Vidhori on the day of Dussehra."

This decision comes amidst a heated controversy surrounding Sanatan Dharma, sparked by remarks made by Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who compared it to diseases like Malaria and Dengue and called for its "eradication." Subsequently, leaders from various parties within the I.N.D.I.A bloc also made remarks against Sanatan Dharma, leading to widespread debate and discussion. The BJP has vehemently criticised the Opposition for their remarks against Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma.

It is pertinent to mention that in the traditional celebration of Dussehra (also known as Vijayadashami), which marks the victory of good over evil, three effigies are commonly burned to symbolise the triumph of righteousness. Notably, three effigies are burned in Dussehra of Ravana – the demon king – along with that of Meghnad and Kumbhakarna.