Rampur Bypoll: BJP's Akash Saxena Inching Closer To Victory On SP's Azam Khan's Turf

BJP's Akash Saxena is heading toward victory by defeating Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Asim Raja after a dramatic comeback in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur constituency. The BJP candidate is leading with 80,964 votes and 61.95% of the total vote share, whereas Asim Raja is trailing with 46,412 votes, according to the Election Commission's latest numbers.

The Rampur bypoll was conducted on December 5 along with five other constituencies-- UP's Khatauli, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh-- and a parliamentary seat in Mainpuri. The bypoll in Mainpuri took place due to the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, while the bypoll in Rampur Sadar and Khatauli were necessitated after Azam Khan and BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini were disqualified following their conviction in separate cases.

BJP challenges SP on its turf

The controversies surrounding Azam Khan seem to be causing a dent in SP's chances in the bypolls as BJP is inching closer to victory on the former's turf. Rampur is considered a stronghold of Azam Khan however his name was removed from the electoral roll in November weeks after he was convicted in an alleged hate speech case dating 2019. Notably, the complaint was filed by Saxena who cited various provisions of law to seek the deletion of his name.

Recently, he was booked for his alleged insulting remarks on women during an election meeting ahead of the Rampur bypoll. The complainant, Shahnaz Begum lodged the complaint on the basis of an audio clip where he was allegedly heard making insulting remarks during the meeting where Asim Raja was also present. Apart from this, he was named in an FIR filed earlier this month for his "provocative" words against the Police and the Election Commission of India.

On the other hand, the SP has still maintained a grip in UP’s Mainpuri where Dimple Yadav is leading with over 5 lakh votes, almost double the votes bagged by BJP's Raghuraj Singh Shakya (2,86,568).