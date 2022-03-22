Rampurhat Violence : BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands Presidential Rule In West Bengal

In the wake of the recent violence in Rampurhat, where 10 people were burnt to death and the spate of political killings reported in the state in the last week alone, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari has demanded the imposition of President's rule in West Bengal.

Demanding Presidential rule in West Bengal, Adhikari told news agency ANI, "Law and order situation across West Bengal is grave. 26 murders have taken place in the last one week in different parts of the state. The centre should intervene and use Article 356 (President's Rule) or Article 355 to bring the situation under control in Bengal."

Here are the details of the murders (mostly political) that has happened in the last week itself, since then.

Does she have the moral right to continue as the Home Minister of WB?

I demand her immediate resignation. pic.twitter.com/mxi9GXrdDt — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) March 22, 2022

Rampurhat Violence and recent political killings

In a shocking incident, Bhadu Sheikh, Upa-pradhan of the Gram panchayat of Boroshal was killed - the victim belonged to the ruling Trinamool Congress. Post his death, some people resorted to violence and started burning houses. The fire outbreak killed 10 people and left several injured. Mamata Banerjee said that the state government is saddened by the loss of precious lives.

The state government has said the political identification of the killer of Upa-pradhan and those who burned the houses is still unknown. As per the letter of Mamata Banerjee, the TMC government with immediate effect set up a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe the matter. As of now, 10 people have been arrested in this matter and the cabinet minister of the TMC government has also rushed to the place of the incident to oversee the situation.

Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya said that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far. He further informed that Bahadur Shaikh's murder was reported last night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF were up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of poll results in 2021. At the outset, the 5-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar directed the NHRC chairperson to form a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to the violence. In its report submitted on July 12, the NHRC committee had opined that the situation in the state is a manifestation of the 'Law of Ruler' instead of 'Rule of Law'.

Image: ANI