'Rana Couple Opposed Hindutva, Should've Recited Hanuman Chalisa At PM's Home': Shiv Sena

Justifying the arrest of Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, Shiv Sena alleged that they wanted to create a law and order situation. Penning an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Monday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut also claimed that the Rana couple had publicly opposed Lord Ram and Hindutva. To buttress his point, he recalled that Navneet Rana had opposed those who chanted the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan when Lok Sabha MPs took oath in 2019. He also contended that Kirit Somaiya and the Amravati MP had been granted security by the Centre as they spoke against the MVA government.

Sanjay Raut added, "If they wanted to organise a Hanuman Chalisa event at the national level, they should have recited Hanuman Chalisa in front of the residence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and PM Modi and the Union Home Minister. Hindutva is raging in Maharashtra. Because Uddhav Thackeray is leading the state. Secondly, there is no ban on reciting Hanuman Chalisa in the state."

Moreover, he targeted the Amravati MP over the fact that the Bombay High Court had quashed her Scheduled Caste certificate citing that she fraudulently obtained it. He said, "Navneet Kaur Rana was elected to the Parliament on a fake caste validity certificate and today, she preaches to others about the law and rules! BJP leaders support this criminal mentality. Lord Ram spoke the truth. Lord Hanuman was the follower of Lord Ram. Navneet Rana who is banking on falsehood is politicising 'Hanuman Chalisa' and the entire BJP is applauding her."

Chiding BJP further, the Sena spokesperson opined, "This couple which publicly opposed Lord Ram and Hindutva and were elected owing to the 'secular' support of Congress-NCP and have joined the BJP fold. BJP wants to attack Shiv Sena using such sheep. BJP's unease came to the fore after the arrest of the Rana couple. They ran to the police station as if action was taken against Rani Chenamma and Rani of Jhansi."

Chanting of Hanuman Chalisa is not banned in this state, then why did they (Amravati MP Navneet Rana & husband MLA Ravi Rana) want to chant it in front of Matoshreee (CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence)? BJP's frustrated mind is behind this: Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

Rana couple sent to judicial custody

On Sunday, the Bandra court's holiday bench rejected the police's remand application but ruled in favour of the judicial custody of the Rana couple. Though the latter applied for bail, the court asked the police to file its response on April 27 whereas the hearing on this application will take place on April 29. They were arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday despite taking back their decision to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'- the Maharashtra CM's residence. Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana have been taken to the Byculla Jail and the Taloja Jail respectively.