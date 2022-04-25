Rana Kapoor Case: BJP's Kavinder Gupta Pans INC; 'Congress Did Deals Of Padma Awards'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Kavinder Gupta reacted sharply to Rana Kapoor's claim in the ED charge sheet, where Kapoor said that late Congress leader Murli Deora who was the Union Petroleum Minister back then linked the purchase of the aforesaid painting to the chances of his getting the Padma Bhushan award.

Speaking with Republic, Kavinder Gupta took a jibe at the Congress party and said, "Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have this difference only." He further added that the BJP government gave the Padma awards to those who worked for society. "BJP gives Padma awards to those who worked for the society, country," he said. He slammed the Congress party for making the deals of Padma awards. "Congress did deals for Padma awards. This is in accordance with the ideology of the Congress party and they did it for 70 years. This was the reason people rejected them," Gupta said.

BJP asks Priyanka Vadra to clarify the allegation

Addressing a press briefing on Sunday, the BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia stressed that it was a matter of 'grave concern', claiming that the grand old party was filled with corruption.

"When the Congress party was in power, then the members of the Gandhi family used to put pressure that there are some paintings which should be bought under proceeds of crime. This has come to light in all newspapers and news channels that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra put pressure via ministers that Rana Kapoor buys a painting worth Rs 2 crore," Gaurav Bhatia said.

The BJP spokesperson further added, "It was also made clear that Rana Kapoor did not want to pay Rs 2 crore for the painting, but the Ministers put pressure on him, saying that if you don't take the painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra then you will be exposed to the wrath of the Gandhi family."

"To lure him, they said that if you take it, then Padma Vibhushan would be given to you. We all know, how people who work for the upliftment of India, to motivate them, to tell them that the country values it, these Padma Awards are given by the PM Modi government," Bhatia further said, adding, "On the other hand, in the Congress government, on the basis of how Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gets the proceeds of crime, the Padma Awards were given."

Rana Kapoor forced to buy a painting

As per Rana Kapoor's statement given to the ED which was a part of the second supplementary charge sheet filed before a special court in Mumbai, he said that late Congress leader Murli Deora who was the Union Petroleum Minister back then linked the purchase of the aforesaid painting to the chances of his getting the Padma Bhushan award. He asserted that he hesitantly proceeded with the transaction as he could not invite any form of enmity with the Deoras as well as the Gandhis. He also mentioned that the formalities for closing the deal were held at Vadra's office and made a cheque payment of Rs.2 crore.

Answering the ED's question, Kapoor said, "First of all, I wish to state that it was a forced sale for which I was never ready. As far as I remember somewhere in the year 2010, Mr. Murli Deora made several visits to my residence, my office-Yes Bank to persuade me to purchase of MF Hussain painting from Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra". Moreover, he purportedly stated that the sale proceeds were used for the medical treatment of Sonia Gandhi in New York.