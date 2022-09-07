'Ranbir, Alia Didn't Attend Darshan Even After Proper Planning': MP Home Min Amid Protest

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were set to offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, ahead of the release of their film 'Brahmastra'. However, they dropped the plan later due to protests staged by Bajrang Dal activists against their upcoming movie.

Amid the conjecture that the parents-to-be were stopped from offering prayers, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on September 7 clarified that nobody stopped the actors from entering the temple, and that it was their own decision to not attend the darshan even as neccessary arrangements were made for them. Meanwhile, 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji was seen offering prayers at the temple.

Speaking to the press, the MP Home Minister said, "The entire arrangement for the darshan for film actors Ranbir Kapoor and actress Alia Bhatt was made by the Ujjain administration, but despite the request of the administration, Ranbir and Alia themselves did not go for darshan. By the way, artists should not use words that hurt the sentiments of people."

फिल्म अभिनेता रणबीर कपूर और अभिनेत्री आलिया भट्ट के महाकाल बाबा के दर्शन की पूरी व्यवस्था उज्जैन प्रशासन ने की थी, लेकिन प्रशासन के आग्रह के बावजूद रणबीर और आलिया खुद दर्शन के लिए नहीं गए।



वैसे लोगों की भावनाओं को आहत करने वाले शब्दों का प्रयोग कलाकारों को नहीं करना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/uiWB2tf9Hj — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) September 7, 2022

Protests against Ranbir & Alia

As per reports, there have been protests against the two actors after an old video of Ranbir Kapoor circulated on social media, wherein he claimed that he loves eating beef. Several were seen outside the Mahakaleshwar Temple, and the police officers were seen clashing with the crowd. The protesters, however, claimed that they were conducting a silent protest while showing black flags.

"We were making arrangements as some VIPs were about to visit Mahakaleshwar temple. During which some people started gathering here to protest against them. One of the protesters started fighting with police officers," CPS Om Prakash Mishra told ANI.

Meanwhile, the 'Bollywood boycott' trend is being intensified on the internet with each passing day, and now the next target is the movie 'Brahmastra' after the major box office failure of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Vijay Deverakonda's Liger.

Image: Instagram, Twitter/ANI