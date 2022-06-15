Ranchi Violence: Ex-Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das Claims Govt 'protecting Rioters'

Days after violence rocked Ranchi, killing two people, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das slammed the Hemant Soren-led JMM-Congress government and said that the rioters should not be spared. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Das stated that there was a conspiracy that was planned under the disguise of Friday prayers to ruin the peace and tranquillity of Jharkhand. He added that the Centre already issued an advisory to all states to be on alert but due to the negligence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government such a tragedy took place.

The BJP leader further accused the Jharkhand CM of shielding the rioters as the posters of the rioters released by the Ranchi police were removed. It is pertinent to mention, that following the steps of the Uttar Pradesh administration, the Jharkhand Police, on Tuesday, released a poster of alleged rioters accused in the June 10 violence. However, citing some errors, the poster was removed.

'CM Hemant Soren Protecting Rioters': Raghubar Das

"People inside the temple were engrossed in their worship when the rioters surrounded the temple and started pelting stones, they even attacked the priests. The number of police officers was also very less. This cannot be forgiven by any means. When the news of some unrest after the Friday prayers was accessed, the Government of India had issued an advisory to all the state governments and asked them to stay on alert," said Raghubar Das.

"At present, the government of Hemant Soren which is in power is very careless and only due to the negligence of this government some unruly elements planned a conspiracy under the disguise of the prayers in an attempt to spoil the mutual brotherhood and calm atmosphere of Ranchi which. The state government failed to prevent it. Due to this unfortunate violence, two of our children died, our police personnel were also injured and common people also suffered a lot. And after such an incident, this government has still not warned yet," the BJP leader added.

Jharkhand Minister condemns release of rioters' posters

Jharkhand Minister Dr Rameshwar Oraon questioned the move of releasing the photographs of the Ranchi rioters, asserting that their "rights were being violated". Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the Jharkhand Finance Minister condemned the method and called it "inappropriate".

"When you put up a photo of someone on the poster, his rights get violated. I don't think it is appropriate to put posters. The Government of Jharkhand and the Chief Minister have constituted a committee. That committee will investigate the matter," said Rameshwar Oraon.

Apart from Oraon, Senior JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya has also condemned the move saying that it could increase differences in society. Bhattacharya said, "I do not want to hurt the spirit of the Governor, but personally I believe that by putting up such posters, there will be mutual distances, gaps and differences in the society will increase."

Ranchi Violence

On June 10, two people lost their lives, and several others were injured in Ranchi during the violence which erupted in the wake of the protests organised after the Friday prayers against the controversial comments by expelled BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

"Two people have succumbed to their injuries out of total injured who were brought to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after the violence in Ranchi," confirmed RIMS authorities. Section 144 was imposed and internet services were put on hold until June 12.

On June 11, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren constituted a high-level committee to probe the events that led to the violence. Disaster management and Tourism Secretary Amitabh Kaushal and ADG Sanjay A Lathkar will be the members of the committee. The panel has been asked to submit a report in seven days.

(Image: PTI/Republic)