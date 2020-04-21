'Scrap Central Vista Project & Don't Deduct Employees' Salary', Says Congress' Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Monday, asked the Union government to scrap the Central Vista project, instead of 40% from salaries of frontline warriors, armed forces, etc.

Dear PM,



Instead of deducting 40% from the salaries of our warriors like Doctors-Health Workers, Army-Navy-Airforce officials & others, why don’t you scrap the ₹30k crore Central Vista & 30% Govt expenditure?



Indians have done all you asked and more.



Now it is your turn! pic.twitter.com/R5UkqEmXDU — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 20, 2020

In a tweet, Surjewala asked the government to not deduct salaries of government employees, including frontline workers and stated that the government should scrap the Rs 30,000 crore project and other expenditures by 30%.

The redevelopment project of Central Vista the nation's power corridor envisages a triangular Parliament building next to the existing one, common Central Secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpathfrom Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. The new Parliament House building will come upon a 9.5-acre land near the existing building. Earlier, the plot was meant for the development of a district park.

Earlier, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that there had been "total transparency" in the project and the architect chosen for the job had consulted multiple town planners and experts for it. "There has been total transparency in the project. Bimal Patel had held a meeting with editors and town planner earlier, and after that many others, and every other town planner in town. Then there was a meeting with journalists later," the minister said.

In March, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury stated that the project was "unconscionable" and should be scrapped in view of the coronavirus outbreak. "Unconscionable that the central govt finds it necessary to spend ₹20,000 crore at this precise moment for a new house for the PM & other beautification schemes. Central Vista plan must be scrapped, earmarked funds must be transferred to tackle COVID2019 & its impact on the poor," Yechury had said in a tweet.

