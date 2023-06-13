Randeep Surjewala At Karnataka Govt Meet Photo Viral; BJP Asks If Sonia Is Running State

Why you're reading this: The Bharatiya Janata Party questioned the Congress over Randeep Singh Surjewala's presence at a meeting with officials of the Karnataka government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at a private hotel in Bengaluru. Surjewala, national general secretary of the Congress party, was the party's poll in-charge. However, his presence at an official meeting of the Karnataka government has raised questions about who is at the helm of the state's affairs. HD Kumaraswamy, leader of Janata Dal (Secular) waded into the controversy and asked if the state government was being run from 10 Janpath, the residence of Sonia Gandhi.

3 things you need to know:

A picture shared by BJP showed Surjewala sitting next to Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

The meeting was attended by officials of the Karnataka government and BBMP.

According to the BJP Karnataka unit, the meeting took place at a private five-star hotel.

Who were present at the 'secret' meet?

A photograph shared by BJP showed Surjewala sitting next to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in a meeting where the state government's additional chief secretary Rakesh Singh, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath and other government officers were present. Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Energy Minister KJ George, Shivaji Nagar MLA Rizwan Arshad were also present at the meeting. The BJP Karnataka unit claimed the meeting took place at a private five-star hotel.

Who is in control of Karnataka?

The BJP questioned the presence of Randeep Singh Surjewala at a meeting with BBMP officials. The saffron party called it another way of "Gandhis' trying to control Karnataka and raise funds for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A tweet from the BJP Karnataka unit read: "The 'secret meeting' held at Bangalore's Shangri-La Hotel is just another way of 'Gandhis!' trying to control Karnataka. The family have sent their close aide Randeep Surjewala, who neither holds any position at BDA/BBMP nor in the government to decide on Karnataka matters."

The “secret meeting” held at Bangalore's Shangri-La Hotel is just another way of ‘Gandhis!’ trying to control Karnataka.



The family have sent their close aide Randeep Surjewala, who neither holds any position at BDA/BBMP nor in the government to decide on Karnataka’s matters.… pic.twitter.com/CTioPhUh0S — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) June 13, 2023

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy asked if the government is led by Siddaramaiah or from 10 Janpath Road in Delhi. "Who gave AICC general secretary Mr Randeep Surjewala the responsibility and permission to hold government meetings?" he said.

"Senior ministers are in the meeting! Senior IAS officers are also present!! There it became an official meeting. But, there is Surjewala in the Center seat! Ministers have side seats!! Is this strange? Hon'ble Chief Minister should answer," he said.