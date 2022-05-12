Randeep Surjewala Says Congress 'needs To Address Its Organisational Weaknesses'

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, on Thursday, that the party needs to address the organizational weaknesses and structural reforms for the betterment of the country. Addressing a press conference at the AICC Headquarters in New Delhi ahead of a three-day brainstorming session named 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' in Udaipur, the Congress leader said that the grand old party needs to change and counter the present challenges and that is why they will host a 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur.

"When the country is going through a deep crisis, it is natural that the Congress party should be committed to the country's concerns and is obligated to resolve them. We know that we need to improve both our organisational strengths and weaknesses for the betterment of the country. Not only do we have to evaluate our efficiency and style, but also change them according to the current challenges and circumstances. This is why Congress has organised a three-day brainstorming session named 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' in Rajasthan's Udaipur," Surjewala said.

Congress attacks BJP; says 'Modi govt doing nothing to control price rise'

The Congress spokesperson further slammed the Narendra Modi-led BJP government and accused them of doing vote bank politics. He added that they are playing politics of hate and are bringing up issues like temples, mosques, and Congress will fight against BJP's communal politics. He further slammed the Centre for not taking any steps to control the price rise.

"Modi govt is doing nothing to control the price rise. The Central government is not providing employment opportunities and is not discussing on MSP guarantee. They are just doing vote bank politics and playing spreading hate by bringing up issues like temples, mosques. Congress will fight against BJP's communal politics", he said.

Congress leader added, "China is disturbing our territorial integrity. They are creating new villages in Andhra Pradesh and building new roads along the border. Instead of countering China, BJP government is keeping trade relations with China".

Congress to convene 3-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir'

Congress will hold a three-day brainstorming session named 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' in Udaipur from May 13 and the focus will be the upcoming 2024 general elections. The Congress Working Committee released a notice which said that the party president Sonia Gandhi will convene a three-day Chintan Shivir that will be held from May 13 to May 15. Around 400 senior Congress leaders will attend the event.

As per the notice, the focus of the deliberations will be on the current political scenario, economic situation, and the challenges they pose to our society. The issues related to the welfare and well-being of farmers and khet mazdoors, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, religious and linguistic minorities, women's social justice and empowerment, and youth will also be discussed in detail. The Chintan Shivir will also deliberate on the broad strategy of the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and matters related to organisational restructuring and strengthening will also be examined.

(Image: PTI)