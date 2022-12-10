‘Rani Sahiba Zindabad’ Resounds In Himachal As Congress Picks Sukhu Over Pratibha Singh

Soon after Congress picked Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as its Chief Minister pick for Himachal Pradesh, the supporters of Pratibha Singh rejected the party's high command decision and raised slogans like “Rani Sahiba Zindabad” and “Rani tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hai”. The development came after the grand old party reportedly did not approve Pratibha Singh’s candidature for the Chief Minister post.

Following the high command’s decision, the supporters of Singh’s camp also staged a protest in Shimla showcasing their support for her. As per the accessed visuals, the protesters could also be heard raising slogans against the Congress party’s top leadership. “High command hosh me aao” and “Manmaani nahi chalegi” were the slogans used by the protesters to register their rejection of the Congress party’s decision regarding their Chief Ministerial face.

Upset with the Congress’s decision, one of the supporters of Pratibha Singh said, “Rani Sahiba's rights are stolen.” While another stated, “Who is high command to take this decision? We demand the post of Chief Minister for Pratibha Singh.”

Congress Picks Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

In a massive development in the ongoing political tussle in Himachal Congress, the party on Saturday finalised the name of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as its Chief Minister pick for the state. He is likely to be nominated at the CLP meeting. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Sunday, December 11.

Ironically, Sukhu's name was finalised after he stated that he is not in the race for Chief Minister’s chair and has never desired for a post. Sukhu served as the campaign committee chairman for the Assembly election.

“I was never in the race, neither yesterday nor today nor even in the future. I am a Congress worker and have always worked as a party worker. I have never desired a post. Congress had made me state party chief. The party gave me a lot and it's my duty to abide by their order,” Sukhu said.